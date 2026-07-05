PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Mexico-England Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the World Cup knockout stage heats up with a massive soccer showdown between Mexico and England, new users can get in on the action using our exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Simply sign up here and play $5 to get $50 in lineups.

This introductory offer can be used immediately to build your lineup for today’s high-stakes matchup in Mexico City, as well as any other thrilling World Cup matches happening throughout the week. We’re in this together, so let’s lock in this value and chase a nice payday.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

Details for the $50 in Lineups

The PrizePicks welcome offer provides an exciting way to build your bankroll ahead of the highly anticipated Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England. Claiming the offer is incredibly straightforward: once you register and make your initial deposit, simply play $5 on any lineup.

As soon as your first $5 lineup is submitted, PrizePicks will instantly credit your account with $50 in lineups. This reward is awarded no matter the outcome of your initial lineup, giving you extra funds to utilize throughout the World Cup playoffs. It’s a real chance to level up your daily fantasy sports strategy without sweating the initial result.

Please note that this generous promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state that allows daily fantasy sports. Ensure you meet these local eligibility guidelines before finalizing your registration and placing your lineups for the Mexico-England matchup.

Player Projections for England-Mexico

If you are looking for an edge in today’s Round of 16 action, analyzing the goalscoring markets and totals can help you pinpoint the most likely contributors. I’m placing these lineups myself, and the anytime goalscorer odds highlight the top attacking threats for both Mexico and England as they prepare to clash at the Mexico City Stadium.

Below are the anytime goalscorer odds for the standout players in today’s matchup to help you key in on the best projections.

Player (Team) Opponent Anytime Goalscorer Raul Jimenez (MEX) England +260 Armando Gonzalez (MEX) England +292 Guillermo Martinez (MEX) England +300 Julian Quinones (MEX) England +300 Marcus Rashford (ENG) Mexico +350 Jude Bellingham (ENG) Mexico +380 Anthony Gordon (ENG) Mexico +393 Alexis Vega (MEX) England +425 Eberechi Eze (ENG) Mexico +430

These markets offer a valuable blueprint as you navigate the options for today’s high-stakes game. By capitalizing on our exclusive PrizePicks promo code, new users can apply their initial $5 lineup to these very matchups. Whether you are backing Raul Jimenez to find the back of the net in front of a home crowd or banking on Jude Bellingham to deliver for England, submitting your lineup will instantly unlock your $50 in lineups for the remainder of the World Cup.

How to Sign Up Using the PrizePicks Promo Code

Securing your $50 in lineups ahead of the thrilling World Cup clash between Mexico and England is a simple and straightforward process. I’ve walked plenty of sports fans through this, and by following the steps below, you can jumpstart your experience with absolute confidence.

To claim the offer, you must be a new user who meets the local age and region requirements. Here is exactly how to activate your welcome offer:

Register for an Account: Create a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This is required to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your First Lineup: Navigate to the World Cup board, evaluate the totals and projections, and put together a lineup for the Mexico vs. England match, or any other sporting event. Play a $5 lineup to fulfill the final requirement.

As soon as your $5 lineup is submitted, PrizePicks will instantly credit your account with the $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—whether your initial predictions win or lose, the $50 in lineups is fully secured.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.