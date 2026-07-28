Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus and Free Pick for MLB Entries Tuesday (July 28)

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Start placing your favorite MLB entries today when you use this link here to redeem the Betr promo code WTOP for a $200 bonus and free pick.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries

Before diving into the underlying metrics for tonight’s action—whether you are backing the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals or targeting the 66-win Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants—review the precise details of this exclusive new-user offer below.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 28th, 2026

New Betr customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of this welcome offer to optimize their player prop strategy. By utilizing the Betr promo code during the registration process, eligible users can unlock two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value, providing a mathematical safety net for their first selections.

Whether you are looking to create an entry featuring the Cubs taking on the Cardinals or prefer to focus on the Brewers facing the Giants, this promotion allows you to approach the MLB action with analytical peace of mind. If either of your initial entries falls short, Betr returns your entry amounts, up to the $200 total maximum, ensuring you retain the capital to attack future baseball matchups.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Putting your Betr promo code to use requires targeting the right matchups and player projections. Below is a breakdown of the hits and strikeouts lines for some of the key players taking the field in tonight’s Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants clash.

Player Hits Strikeouts Logan Henderson (MIL) N/A 5.5 Landen Roupp (SF) N/A 5.5 Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio (MIL) 0.5 N/A William Contreras (MIL) 0.5 N/A Brice Turang (MIL) 0.5 N/A Heliot Ramos (SF) 0.5 N/A Rafael Devers (SF) 0.5 N/A Willy Adames (SF) 0.5 N/A Luis Arraez (SF) 1.5 N/A

When building your entries, the historical data points to several high-probability plays on the board tonight:

Christian Yelich: Yelich is demonstrating excellent contact rates, covering the over on his 0.5 hits prop in 10 of his last 12 games. This 83% cover rate provides a statistically sound foundation to back him to reach base with a hit again tonight.

Yelich is demonstrating excellent contact rates, covering the over on his 0.5 hits prop in 10 of his last 12 games. This 83% cover rate provides a statistically sound foundation to back him to reach base with a hit again tonight. Jackson Chourio: The young Brewers standout is riding a verifiable hot streak, having recorded a hit in six consecutive games (100% recent cover rate). Selecting the over on his prop aligns perfectly with his current performance trends.

The young Brewers standout is riding a verifiable hot streak, having recorded a hit in six consecutive games (100% recent cover rate). Selecting the over on his prop aligns perfectly with his current performance trends. Landen Roupp: On the mound for San Francisco, Roupp’s strikeout line sits at 5.5. The historical data firmly points to the under, as he has failed to exceed 5.5 punchouts in three of his last four starts, which includes a recent matchup against this exact Milwaukee lineup.

On the mound for San Francisco, Roupp’s strikeout line sits at 5.5. The historical data firmly points to the under, as he has failed to exceed 5.5 punchouts in three of his last four starts, which includes a recent matchup against this exact Milwaukee lineup. Heliot Ramos: A highly consistent target for the Giants, Ramos has exceeded 0.5 hits in 16 of his last 21 games overall. He has been especially productive in home matchups, tallying a hit in 10 of his last 13 games as the host.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a logical, step-by-step process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new Betr account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Crucially, entering promo code WTOP during this initial registration step is required to opt into the promotion.

Once your account is verified, you trigger the mechanics for your no-sweat entries. To activate the two $100 maximum tokens and your free pick, navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Betr’s secure deposit methods.

Keep in mind that while you do not need to deposit the full $200 immediately upon signing up to begin building entries, you will need to deposit a cumulative total of at least $200 to realize the maximum mathematical value of the bonus. Once your funds are successfully deposited and your tokens are activated, you will be fully equipped to place your no-sweat entries on the Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers, Giants, or any other team taking the field.