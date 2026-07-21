Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 MLB Tuesday Bonus Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new account using the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer here, you can secure $50 in bonuses by depositing $20 before tonight’s MLB action starts.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed July 21 by WTOP

For new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state, this is your ticket to a lucrative $50 sign-up bonus to deploy on today’s MLB slate. Whether we are backing the Baltimore Orioles as they visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, or hunting for value in the high-profile showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll.

To unlock your $50 bonus, simply register your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that first deposit is successfully processed, the bonus funds hit your account and you’re ready for action. Remember, this offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, giving you a real chance to get a head start when predicting exciting matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Philadelphia Phillies tonight.

Polymarket MLB Tuesday Probabilities

Matchup Probability LAD @ PHI LAD 47% / PHI 54% BAL @ BOS BAL 44% / BOS 57%

Let’s look at the board. If we make a $20 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Boston Red Sox, a winning trade returns a solid profit, but not as large as a successful trade on an underdog would return.

In the highly anticipated Dodgers @ Phillies matchup, I’m eyeing the road-underdog Dodgers who bring significant statistical advantages. Los Angeles sports a dangerous lineup hitting .260 with a .773 OPS, while Philadelphia counters with a .237 average and .707 OPS. Zack Wheeler gives the Phillies an advantage on the mound, but the Dodgers are always a dangerous team given their lineup.

Additionally, the Red Sox are favored to extend their winning streak to 15 in a row, which would tie a franchise record. Boston sends Eduardo Rivera to the mound against Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Offer

Claiming today’s offer is a quick and straightforward process, and I’ll walk you right through it. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and start trading on today’s MLB action:

Create an Account: Click here and register for a new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to complete the account verification process. Enter the Promo Code: During registration or in the cashier section, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit is successfully processed, the offer will activate on your account. Now you’re locked and loaded, ready to make your trades and chase those bigger payouts!