Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga to join the New Zealand All Blacks on rugby tour of South Africa

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Richie Mo’unga has been recalled to the New Zealand All Blacks after a three-year after…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Richie Mo’unga has been recalled to the New Zealand All Blacks after a three-year after absence as an injury replacement on the so-called “Greatest Rivalry” rugby tou r of South Africa.

The 32-year-old flyhalf last played international rugby at the 2023 World Cup. He spent three seasons at Japanese club Toshiba Brave Lupus before returning to New Zealand this year and playing for Canterbury in the National Provincial Championship.

Mo’unga wasn’t eligible to be chosen by the All Blacks until he had played in the NPC.

He left Christchurch Thursday to join the All Blacks on the tour which involved four tests against the Springboks — three in South Africa and one in the United States.

His recall follows a shoulder injury to center Billy Proctor. Damian McKenzie, one of four flyhalves in the New Zealand touring squad, also has a minor ankle injury.

Mo’unga played the most-recent of his 56 tests in the 2023 World Cup final against South Africa, which the Springboks won by one point.

The All Blacks have started the tour with two wins over South African provinces, opening with a 38-21 win over the Stormers in Cape Town and following with a 54-0 win over the Sharks in Durban.

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