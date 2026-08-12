Hockey Canada extends bans of all but one player acquitted of sexual assault in 2018 case

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Three of the five players acquitted of sexual assault in the high-profile 2018 Canada world junior…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Three of the five players acquitted of sexual assault in the high-profile 2018 Canada world junior case have had their international play suspensions get extended for at least another year, with only one set for immediate reinstatement.

Hockey Canada on Wednesday extended Michael McLeod’s ban from representing the country until Nov. 10, 2030, Dillon Dube through the same date in 2028 and Carter Hart through that date in 2027. Cal Foote’s suspension will end this November, while Alex Formenton has been reinstated.

The decisions were announced after an independent appeal board ruled that the players breached Hockey Canada’s code of conduct.

Last year, the NHL allowed the players to sign contracts beginning in October and to play in December. Hart signed with Vegas in the fall, returned to the NHL on Dec. 2 and backstopped the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup, while Dube in July became the second of the five players to sign an NHL contract when he joined St. Louis.

A team in Sweden terminated an agreement with Foote late last month after objections from fans about it. Formenton has been playing in Switzerland, while McLeod is under contract in the KHL for two more seasons.

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