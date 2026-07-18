Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Scores $50 World Cup, MLB Bonus This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up your new account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, you can secure $50 in bonuses when you deposit $20 before MLB and World Cup action this weekend.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed July 18th, 2026

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a generous $50 sign-up bonus to use on this round’s high-stakes FIFA World Cup action. To qualify for this introductory offer, you just need to be a first-time user, 18 or older, and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. The reward unlocks immediately after you make an initial deposit of at least $20, equipping your bankroll with extra funds before the opening whistle even blows.

This bonus is built to give you total flexibility across the schedule’s multiple World Cup games. I love having options, and this means you can apply your bonus to a specific angle in the third-place playoff between France and England, or keep your powder dry for the massive tournament final between Spain and Argentina. No matter which matchup gives you a real chance at a payout, these bonus funds can be fired at any of the weekend’s events.

Polymarket World Cup Probabilities This Weekend

As we decide how to use our $50 sign-up bonus, we can evaluate the probability of each potential outcome using Polymarket’s active market prices. In international soccer, handicapping the 3-way moneyline includes the possibility of a draw at the end of regular time, giving us three distinct avenues to find value for each fixture.

Here are the current win probabilities for the upcoming World Cup matches:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % France vs England 50% 25% 25% Spain vs Argentina 43% 32% 27%

Don’t Forget Saturday’s MLB Slate

While the World Cup takes center stage, savvy traders know that diversifying our action is a great way to chase bigger payouts. If you want to mix up your trades this weekend, there are some fantastic matchups on Saturday’s Major League Baseball schedule. Here is the slate of MLB games I’m eyeing to complement our soccer predictions:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Whether you are keying in on a moneyline favorite or hunting for underdog value, Saturday’s baseball schedule offers plenty of opportunities to build a profitable betting slip.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Once activated, your $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule this weekend, or even the Saturday MLB games. This gives new users complete flexibility to allocate bonus funds to their exact games of choice.

To secure your bonus funds ahead of kickoff, just follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process by entering standard personal information to create your new profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all security and eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account is locked and loaded with the $50 bonus reward.