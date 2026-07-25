Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: New Users Get $50 MLB Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a loaded Saturday on the diamond, especially when we can kick things off with a little house money. By using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, new customers can score a $50 sign-up bonus right after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Saturday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 25, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works so we can get straight to the action. This offer is strictly for new Polymarket customers. Once you set up your brand new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20, the $50 sign-up bonus is unlocked and immediately added to your betting arsenal.

To qualify, you simply need to be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state. Once that $20 qualifying deposit clears, you’ll have the funds and the flexibility to start hunting for value across today’s entire MLB slate.

MLB Markets for Saturday Night

When I’m handicapping a busy slate, I like to look at the raw probabilities and moneylines to spot where the smart wagers are hiding. Here is how the board shapes up for our key matchups today:

Matchup Moneyline Probability CIN @ STL CIN -104 / STL -115 CIN 48.8% / STL 51.2% LAD @ NYM LAD -158 / NYM +132 LAD 58.7% / NYM 41.3% SEA @ TEX SEA -111 / TEX -108 SEA 50.3% / TEX 49.7%

Let’s put that $20 initial deposit into perspective. If we play it safe and back the slate’s heaviest favorite—the chalky Los Angeles Dodgers (-158)—a winning ticket yields a steady profit of $12.66. But if you’re chasing a bigger payout and think the biggest underdog can pull off a gritty upset, dropping that $20 on the New York Mets (+132) returns a sweet $26.40 profit.

Personally, the data is telling me to key in on the Dodgers for that LAD @ NYM matchup. Los Angeles brings a heavy-hitting offense boasting a collective .774 OPS, leaving New York’s .686 OPS in the dust. On the mound, the Dodgers’ pitching staff has been absolute lockdown with a 3.534 overall ERA, significantly outpacing the Mets’ 4.229 mark.

I’m also eyeing the tightly contested CIN @ STL game. The Cardinals are carrying a subtle edge on the bump. St. Louis pitchers have grounded out a solid 4.175 ERA this season, edging out the Reds’ staff, which currently sits at a 4.535 ERA. That pitching advantage completely justifies why the Cardinals are sitting as moderate home favorites, and it’s exactly the kind of angle I look for when placing a bet.

How to Apply the Polymarket Promo Code Today

Are we ready to get in on today’s MLB action together? Whether you are backing the Dodgers, Mets, Reds, Cardinals, Mariners, or Rangers tonight, claiming your Polymarket signup bonus is a breeze. Just follow my simple playbook to set up your account and activate the offer:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by punching in your standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification so we can safely secure and verify your sportsbook account. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process to lock in our exclusive deal. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate your offer.

Once that initial deposit clears, your promotional funds will be live.