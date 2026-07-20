Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Gets $50 In Dodgers-Phillies, MLB Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and deposit $20 to your profile to unlock $50 in bonuses instantly for Dodgers vs. Phillies and the rest of the MLB slate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Activate $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 20, 2026

It does stand to reason that smart traders always look to maximize their starting bankroll. Available exclusively to new Polymarket customers, this promotion provides a straightforward way to claim a $50 sign-up bonus to use on today’s MLB slate. To legally qualify, users must be 18 years of age or older and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state at the time of registration.

We put a lot of stock in having flexibility when building out a betting portfolio. Once you make that qualifying initial deposit of at least $20, your $50 bonus will be unlocked and ready to deploy. Whether you are analyzing today’s matchups or looking ahead to the rest of the week, this offer gives you the leverage to attack the board.

Polymarket MLB Monday Probabilities

Matchup Probability PIT @ NYY NYY 53% / PIT 48% LAD @ PHI PHI 57% / LAD 44% CHW @ TEX TEX 62% / CHW 39%

If you are looking to make a $20 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Texas Rangers, a winning trade would return a marginal profit in comparison to a successful prediction on an underdog, like the Chicago White Sox or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

When scanning the board, we put a lot of stock in finding genuine market inefficiencies, and tonight’s marquee matchup between the Dodgers and Phillies offers intriguing underdog value on Los Angeles. The Dodgers have a distinct statistical edge. At the plate, the Dodgers also pace the matchup with a .772 OPS and 517 total runs scored, compared to the Phillies’ .701 OPS and 432 runs. The Phillies are favored largely due to being at home and having the starting pitching advantage with Cristopher Sanchez facing Emmet Sheehan. However, the Dodgers’ lineup is so strong that it is almost always a good value play to back them as an underdog. Capitalizing a superior statistical profile at plus-money presents a highly compelling angle for today’s slate—making Los Angeles an official prediction we see solid value in.

Sign Up With The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on today’s MLB action and lock in some value? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the bonus before the first pitch:

Sign Up: Create and register your new account here by entering your standard personal information. This includes your name, birth date, mailing address and more. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be fully activated, giving you the extra capital needed to spot an edge and take advantage of tonight’s MLB slate.