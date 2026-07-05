Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 World Cup Trade Bonus For Brazil-Norway Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New Polymarket customers can use promo code WTOP to claim a $50 sign-up bonus after making a first deposit of at least $20. The offer gives eligible users extra funds to explore prediction markets for the Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match this afternoon.

Brazil enters the knockout matchup as the market favorite, with a 53.3% pre-match win probability. Norway is listed at 21.3%, while the draw probability sits at 25.4%.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Quick Facts

Offer Detail Information Promo Code WTOP New User Bonus $50 sign-up bonus Minimum First Deposit $20 Featured Match Brazil vs Norway Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 16 Match Date / Time July 5, 2026 Venue New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Eligibility New users only; 18+; present in the U.S.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works

To activate the Polymarket welcome offer, eligible new customers must register for a new account, enter the promo code WTOP, and make a qualifying first deposit of at least $20. Once the qualifying deposit is completed and the account meets the eligibility requirements, the $50 bonus can be used on available Polymarket markets.

This offer is especially relevant for users following the World Cup knockout stage, including the Brazil vs Norway Round of 16 match. Because knockout matches can shift quickly based on team news, tactical changes, and live match flow, the bonus gives new users additional flexibility when entering prediction markets.

Brazil vs Norway Match Preview

Match Detail Information Matchup Brazil vs Norway Round FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Kickoff July 5, 2026, 20:00 UTC Location East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue New York New Jersey Stadium Venue Capacity 80,663 Match Status Not started

Brazil and Norway meet in the playoff phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. The match will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, one of the largest venues in the tournament with a listed capacity of 80,663.

Brazil vs Norway Prediction Market Probabilities

Outcome Probability Brazil win 53.3% Draw 25.4% Norway win 21.3%

Brazil is the clear favorite based on current pre-match probabilities, but Norway’s 21.3% implied chance shows that the market is still assigning a meaningful possibility to an upset. The draw probability of 25.4% is also important because World Cup knockout matches can remain level after 90 minutes even when one team is favored to advance.

How to Claim the Polymarket $50 Bonus

Follow these steps to activate the Polymarket promo code for the Brazil vs Norway World Cup match:

Create a new Polymarket account. Register as a first-time user with your required account information. Enter promo code WTOP. Add the code during sign-up or in the eligible promo field when prompted. Complete any required verification. Confirm your identity and eligibility if requested. Make a first deposit of at least $20. The qualifying deposit is required to unlock the bonus. Receive the $50 sign-up bonus. Once the offer requirements are met, bonus funds can be used on available Polymarket markets.

Why Use the Bonus on Brazil vs Norway?

The Brazil vs Norway match is a strong fit for new Polymarket users because it combines a high-profile World Cup knockout fixture with a clear but not overwhelming favorite. Brazil’s 53.3% win probability suggests the market expects Brazil to control the matchup, while Norway’s underdog position may appeal to users looking for a higher-risk prediction.

The draw market is also worth monitoring. With a 25.4% probability, a level score after regulation remains a realistic outcome in a Round of 16 match where both teams may prioritize defensive structure and risk management.

Polymarket Promo Code for World Cup FAQ

What is the Polymarket promo code?

The current Polymarket promo code is WTOP.

What do new users get with promo code WTOP?

Eligible new users can receive a $50 sign-up bonus after making a first deposit of at least $20.

Can I use the Polymarket bonus on Brazil vs Norway?

Yes, eligible users can use the bonus on available Polymarket markets, including World Cup prediction markets such as Brazil vs Norway if listed.

What are the current Brazil vs Norway probabilities?

Brazil is listed at 53.3%, the draw at 25.4%, and Norway at 21.3% based on current pre-match probability data.

Are betting odds available for Brazil vs Norway?

Traditional betting markets are not yet posted for this match. Current analysis is based on pre-match probability data rather than sportsbook odds.