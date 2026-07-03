Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 World Cup Bonus for Colombia-Ghana

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the World Cup rolling on today, you can activate the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and claim a $50 bonus for Colombia vs. Ghana when you deposit $20 to your new account.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Secures $50 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 3rd, 2026 by WTOP

For the upcoming FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between Colombia and Ghana, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of a high-value welcome offer that provides an immediate return on investment. By claiming the Polymarket promo code, eligible traders can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to utilize on this specific international matchup or any other active sports market.

To unlock this $50 bonus, users simply need to create a brand-new account and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20. It is important to note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Furthermore, all users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to legally participate and claim the funds.

Polymarket World Cup Promo Today For Colombia vs. Ghana

Analyzing pre-match probabilities give us a clear picture of how these two squads stack up ahead of kickoff. Extracting value requires understanding these baseline win probabilities.

Outcome Probability (%) Colombia 69% Draw 22% Ghana 10%

Colombia is a significant favorite to advance with a regulation victory today. If you are looking for a safe trade to secure an early victory, predicting a Colombia win could be a good option. However, you can predict a tie at the end of regulation or a Ghana win if you want to go for a higher upside play. Keep in mind that you can sell your position at any point in the game, too. This gives you the chance to secure a profit before the match even ends. The winner of today’s match will move onto the Round of 16 and face Switzerland, which just beat Algeria 2-0 last night.

Steps To Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to secure your offer before Colombia and Ghana? Claiming your $50 bonus is a structured, straightforward process. Follow these logical steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Click here and initiate the registration process. You will need to input standard personal information—such as your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number and more—to establish your profile. Verify Your Identity: Adhering to standard regulatory and security protocols, you will be prompted to provide proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This specific action is required to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your identity is verified, navigate to the cashier and process a first-time deposit of at least $20.

After successfully completing these steps, your $50 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account, ready to be leveraged on the highly anticipated World Cup matchup between Colombia and Ghana, or any other market of your choosing.