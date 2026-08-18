Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals (64-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-65, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (64-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-65, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (9-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-7, 4.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -123, Reds +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has gone 31-34 in home games and 60-65 overall. The Reds are 28-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 64-62 overall and 32-28 in road games. The Cardinals are 44-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 26 home runs while slugging .473. Eugenio Suarez is 9 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 32 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 13 for 38 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .189 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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