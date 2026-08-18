Mets host the Padres on 4-game home win streak

San Diego Padres (67-59, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (57-69, fifth in the NL East) New…

San Diego Padres (67-59, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (57-69, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Mets: Zach Thornton (3-3, 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -118, Mets -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the San Diego Padres.

New York is 57-69 overall and 29-34 in home games. The Mets are 28-48 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Diego has a 67-59 record overall and a 30-33 record on the road. The Padres are 42-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Benge has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 49 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Mets. Bo Bichette is 14 for 36 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 10 for 36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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