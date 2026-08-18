Dodgers play the Rockies after Ohtani’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (75-51, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-75, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (75-51, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-75, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Eric Lauer (7-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (5-6, 5.59 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -192, Rockies +159; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies after Shohei Ohtani had four hits on Monday in an 11-5 win over the Rockies.

Colorado is 27-33 at home and 50-75 overall. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

Los Angeles has a 38-25 record on the road and a 75-51 record overall. The Dodgers rank third in the NL with 163 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Rockies. Brett Sullivan is 9 for 28 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .302 batting average, and has 29 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 54 walks and 58 RBIs. Andy Pages is 13 for 38 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Karros: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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