Maryland motorcycle deaths reach 2025 total, prompting safety warning

Motorcycle deaths in Maryland have already matched last year's total, prompting officials to urge drivers to slow down and watch for riders.

A deadly week on Maryland roads led to a renewed safety message to drivers on four and two wheels.

Eight people were killed in crashes across the state between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Since the start of August, six drivers, five motorcyclists, three passengers and two pedestrians have died in crashes statewide.

“The Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland State Police continue to urge motorists to Slow the Fast Down” — a reference to an anti-speeding campaign launched in July — “and drive safely during the summer travel season,” the agency said.

Maryland roadway deaths declined in 2024 and 2025, and are trending lower again this year. As of Aug. 17, 255 people had died, compared with 296 at the same point in 2025, according to preliminary data from the state.

Among the deaths recorded so far this year were 114 drivers, 49 pedestrians, 37 passengers and six bicyclists.

But motorcycle deaths are on pace to exceed last year’s total.

The state said 49 motorcyclists had been killed on Maryland roads as of Aug. 17, matching the total recorded during all of 2025.

The other categories remain below last year’s totals. In 2025, Maryland recorded 234 driver deaths, 109 pedestrian deaths, 83 passenger deaths and 10 bicyclist deaths.

In response, the Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland State Police are urging drivers to be especially cautious around motorcycles. The state recommends that drivers look twice before changing lanes or making turns because motorcycles can be more difficult to see, particularly in blind spots.

The agencies are also reminding drivers to obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions behind the wheel, never drive impaired and wear seat belts on every trip.

Additional safety reminders include moving over for vehicles with flashing lights, slowing down in work zones, sharing the road with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists, and pulling off to a safe location if a vehicle experiences a flat tire or other roadside emergency.