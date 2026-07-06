Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trade Bonus for Spain-Portugal World Cup

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The best Polymarket promo code available right now is WTOP, which unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus for new users who deposit at least $20. Use this Polymarket promo code to make predictions on today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches, including Spain vs. Portugal and USA vs. Belgium.
The Polymarket promo code WTOP is currently active and verified as of July 6, 2026. Terms and availability are subject to change.
What Is the Polymarket Promo Code for July 2026?
The current Polymarket promo code is WTOP. This exclusive code gives new users a $50 bonus when they create an account and make a minimum $20 deposit. Below is a full breakdown of the offer details:
Polymarket Promo Code
WTOP
Bonus Amount
$50 sign-up bonus
Minimum Deposit
$20
Eligible Users
New accounts only
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in the US
Date Last Verified
July 6th, 2026
What Do You Get With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP?
The Polymarket promo code WTOP provides complete flexibility on how you use your $50 bonus. You are not locked into a single market or prediction type. New users can apply the bonus to:
Spain vs. Portugal — World Cup Round of 16 (3:00 PM ET, July 6)
USA vs. Belgium — World Cup Round of 16 (8:00 PM ET, July 6)
Any other available market on the Polymarket platform
This setup lets you hunt for the best longshot predictions or capitalize on shifting futures prices across multiple World Cup knockout stage matchups.
How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP
Follow these steps to claim your $50 Polymarket sign-up bonus:
Download the Polymarket app on your mobile device
Create a new account by providing your personal information and valid ID
Enter promo code WTOP during the registration process
Make a first deposit of at least $20 to activate the bonus
Receive your $50 bonus immediately for use on any available market
Once your account is activated, the $50 bonus is ready for immediate use across any prediction market on the platform, including all FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches.
Today’s World Cup Predictions: Spain vs. Portugal & USA vs. Belgium
With your Polymarket promo code bonus in hand, here are the current implied probabilities for today’s Round of 16 regulation outcomes:
Matchup (Home vs. Away)
Home Win %
Draw %
Away Win %
Portugal vs. Spain
25.1%
28.3%
52.7%
USA vs. Belgium
40.2%
29.7%
35.9%
Spain vs. Portugal Odds
Spain enters as the clear favorite at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, TX, with a 52.7% implied probability to win in regulation — listed at -111 on the moneyline. Portugal sits at +299 as the home side, while a draw comes in at +254. Bettors who like the Iberian underdog are getting nearly 4-to-1 value on a talented Portugal squad.
USA vs. Belgium Odds
The USA vs. Belgium clash at Seattle Field projects as a much tighter affair. The Americans are slight favorites at +149, with Belgium close behind at +178 and a draw priced at +236. All three outcomes sit in a competitive range, making this matchup ripe for contrarian plays.