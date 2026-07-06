Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trade Bonus for Spain-Portugal World Cup

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What Is the Polymarket Promo Code for July 2026?

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $50 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $20 Eligible Users New accounts only Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 6th, 2026

What Do You Get With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP?

Spain vs. Portugal — World Cup Round of 16 (3:00 PM ET, July 6)

— World Cup Round of 16 (3:00 PM ET, July 6) USA vs. Belgium — World Cup Round of 16 (8:00 PM ET, July 6)

— World Cup Round of 16 (8:00 PM ET, July 6) Any other available market on the Polymarket platform

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Download the Polymarket app on your mobile device Create a new account by providing your personal information and valid ID Enter promo code WTOP during the registration process Make a first deposit of at least $20 to activate the bonus Receive your $50 bonus immediately for use on any available market

Today’s World Cup Predictions: Spain vs. Portugal & USA vs. Belgium

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Portugal vs. Spain 25.1% 28.3% 52.7% USA vs. Belgium 40.2% 29.7% 35.9%

Spain vs. Portugal Odds

USA vs. Belgium Odds

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP — Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Polymarket promo code today?

How much is the Polymarket sign-up bonus?

Who is eligible for the Polymarket promo code?

Can I use the Polymarket bonus on World Cup games?

When does the Polymarket promo code WTOP expire?

The best Polymarket promo code available right now is, which unlocks afor new users who deposit at least $20. Use this Polymarket promo code to make predictions on today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches, including Spain vs. Portugal and USA vs. Belgium.The Polymarket promo code WTOP is currently active and verified as of July 6, 2026. Terms and availability are subject to change.The current Polymarket promo code is. This exclusive code gives new users a $50 bonus when they create an account and make a minimum $20 deposit. Below is a full breakdown of the offer details:The Polymarket promo code WTOP provides complete flexibility on how you use your $50 bonus. You are not locked into a single market or prediction type. New users can apply the bonus to:This setup lets you hunt for the best longshot predictions or capitalize on shifting futures prices across multiple World Cup knockout stage matchups.Follow these steps to claim your $50 Polymarket sign-up bonus:Once your account is activated, the $50 bonus is ready for immediate use across any prediction market on the platform, including all FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches.With your Polymarket promo code bonus in hand, here are the current implied probabilities for today’s Round of 16 regulation outcomes:Spain enters as the clear favorite at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, TX, with a 52.7% implied probability to win in regulation — listed at -111 on the moneyline. Portugal sits at +299 as the home side, while a draw comes in at +254. Bettors who like the Iberian underdog are getting nearly 4-to-1 value on a talented Portugal squad.The USA vs. Belgium clash at Seattle Field projects as a much tighter affair. The Americans are slight favorites at +149, with Belgium close behind at +178 and a draw priced at +236. All three outcomes sit in a competitive range, making this matchup ripe for contrarian plays.The best Polymarket promo code today is, which provides a $50 sign-up bonus for new users who deposit at least $20.The Polymarket sign-up bonus is $50 when you use promo code WTOP and make a minimum first deposit of $20.The Polymarket promo code WTOP is available to new users who are 18 years or older and physically located in an eligible US state.Yes. The $50 bonus from promo code WTOP can be used on any available market, including all FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches such as Spain vs. Portugal and USA vs. Belgium.The Polymarket promo code WTOP is currently active and verified as of July 6, 2026. Terms and availability are subject to change.