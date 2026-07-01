Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign Up Bonus for USA World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Once your initial deposit is successfully processed, your $50 bonus will be…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use Polymarket promo code WTOP to claim a $50 sign-up bonus as a new customer after depositing at least $20. Eligible users can apply the bonus toward USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup markets, where pre-match probabilities currently list the USA at 70.3%, a draw at 18.4%, and Bosnia and Herzegovina at 11.3%. Once your initial deposit is successfully processed, your $50 bonus will be activated and credited to your account. You will then be fully equipped to use your bonus funds on the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match or any other upcoming FIFA World Cup fixtures.Use Polymarket promo codeto claim aas a new customer after depositing at least. Eligible users can apply the bonus toward USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup markets, where pre-match probabilities currently list the USA at, a draw at, and Bosnia and Herzegovina at

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Overview

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Outcome Moneyline Probability (%) USA N/A* 70.3% Draw N/A* 18.4% Bosnia and Herzegovina N/A* 11.3%

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and register as a new user by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to verify your account and ensure you meet the legal requirements. Apply the Code: During the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP in the designated promotional field. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20.

New Polymarket customers ready for today’s FIFA World Cup action can use promo codeto get a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This welcome offer provides a simple way to get involved ahead of the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina soccer match, while the flexible bonus funds may also be used for other eligible World Cup markets available on Polymarket.New Polymarket customers can claim a $50 sign-up bonus to use on the highly anticipated USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina clash in the FIFA World Cup. As these two nations prepare to face off at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, this welcome offer provides a fantastic way to back your favorite side or make your predictions during the Round of 32. To claim this offer, you simply need to register as a new user and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your deposit clears, the $50 bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.*Betting odds are not yet available for this match. Markets typically open 1-7 days before the event. These pre-match probabilities are sourced from official pre-game data and are accurate as of July 1, 2026, at 13:21 UTC.Getting started and claiming your $50 sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina kickoff:Once your initial deposit is successfully processed, your $50 bonus will be activated and credited to your account. You will then be fully equipped to use your bonus funds on the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match or any other upcoming FIFA World Cup fixtures.