All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 59 42 .584 — New York 57 45 .559…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 59 42 .584 — New York 57 45 .559 2½ Boston 52 49 .515 7 Baltimore 50 53 .485 10 Toronto 46 56 .451 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 47 .535 — Cleveland 54 49 .524 1 Minnesota 50 53 .485 5 Detroit 48 54 .471 6½ Kansas City 43 60 .417 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 51 51 .500 — Seattle 51 52 .495 ½ Houston 50 54 .481 2 Athletics 43 59 .422 8 Los Angeles 41 62 .398 10½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 59 42 .584 — Philadelphia 56 47 .544 4 Miami 52 51 .505 8 Washington 52 51 .505 8 New York 43 60 .417 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 38 .627 — Chicago 57 45 .559 7 Pittsburgh 53 50 .515 11½ St. Louis 52 49 .515 11½ Cincinnati 47 54 .465 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 65 38 .631 — Arizona 53 49 .520 11½ San Diego 50 52 .490 14½ San Francisco 42 60 .412 22½ Colorado 41 63 .394 24½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 6, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 5, San Francisco 4

Cincinnati 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis 1, L.A. Angels 0

Arizona 15, Athletics 5

N.Y. Yankees 2, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6

Baltimore 5, Boston 1, 2nd game

Houston 5, Miami 2

Detroit 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Cameron 5-8) at Detroit (Skubal 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-4), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 6-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 8-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 4-5) at Boston (Sandoval 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-5), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-4) at Texas (Gore 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 4-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 5, San Francisco 4

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 8, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis 1, L.A. Angels 0

Arizona 15, Athletics 5

N.Y. Yankees 2, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta 7, San Diego 6

Houston 5, Miami 2

Detroit 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Sugano 9-4) at Milwaukee (Drohan 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 8-3) at Washington (Littell 7-7), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-4), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 6-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Márquez 4-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-7) at St. Louis (May 5-7), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

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