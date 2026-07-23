All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|59
|42
|.584
|—
|New York
|57
|45
|.559
|2½
|Boston
|52
|49
|.515
|7
|Baltimore
|50
|53
|.485
|10
|Toronto
|46
|56
|.451
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|47
|.535
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|49
|.524
|1
|Minnesota
|50
|53
|.485
|5
|Detroit
|48
|54
|.471
|6½
|Kansas City
|43
|60
|.417
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|51
|51
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|51
|52
|.495
|½
|Houston
|50
|54
|.481
|2
|Athletics
|43
|59
|.422
|8
|Los Angeles
|41
|62
|.398
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|59
|42
|.584
|—
|Philadelphia
|56
|47
|.544
|4
|Miami
|52
|51
|.505
|8
|Washington
|52
|51
|.505
|8
|New York
|43
|60
|.417
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|38
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|57
|45
|.559
|7
|Pittsburgh
|53
|50
|.515
|11½
|St. Louis
|52
|49
|.515
|11½
|Cincinnati
|47
|54
|.465
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|65
|38
|.631
|—
|Arizona
|53
|49
|.520
|11½
|San Diego
|50
|52
|.490
|14½
|San Francisco
|42
|60
|.412
|22½
|Colorado
|41
|63
|.394
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 6, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 5, San Francisco 4
Cincinnati 5, Seattle 3
St. Louis 1, L.A. Angels 0
Arizona 15, Athletics 5
N.Y. Yankees 2, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6
Baltimore 5, Boston 1, 2nd game
Houston 5, Miami 2
Detroit 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 2
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Cameron 5-8) at Detroit (Skubal 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-4), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 6-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 8-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 4-5) at Boston (Sandoval 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-5), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-4) at Texas (Gore 6-8), 8:05 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 4-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 5, San Francisco 4
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 8, Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5, Seattle 3
St. Louis 1, L.A. Angels 0
Arizona 15, Athletics 5
N.Y. Yankees 2, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 5
Atlanta 7, San Diego 6
Houston 5, Miami 2
Detroit 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Sugano 9-4) at Milwaukee (Drohan 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 8-3) at Washington (Littell 7-7), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-4), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 6-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Márquez 4-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 3-7) at St. Louis (May 5-7), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
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