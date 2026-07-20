Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign-Up Bonus for Monday’s MLB Predictions (July 20)

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We’ve got a full MLB slate in front of us, and all new users who redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP can receive a $50 bonus for all these games and more. Simply sign up using this link here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Monday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On July 20th, 2026 by WTOP

Polymarket Offer Overview

Let’s talk strategy. New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer to boost their trading bankroll for today’s baseball action. By signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $20, eligible users will unlock a $50 sign-up bonus to use on any of tonight’s thrilling matchups. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers in their heavyweight clash against the Philadelphia Phillies or take a position on the Pittsburgh Pirates as they visit a New York Yankees squad currently navigating life without an injured Aaron Judge, this bonus gives us extra flexibility for the MLB slate.

Keep in mind, this offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, we all need to play by the rules: participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to qualify for the promotion.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability LAD @ PHI PHI 55.5% / LAD 44.5% PIT @ NYY NYY 52.1% / PIT 47.9%

Looking closer at that pivotal LAD @ PHI matchup, the underlying statistics suggest the underdog Dodgers present significant value for a smarter trade. The Phillies are riding high after hosting the recent All-Star festivities and stringing together a strong 21-10 run under Don Mattingly to climb back into the Wild Card race. However, Los Angeles—coming off a tough series split against the Yankees—holds a clear offensive edge. The Dodgers sport a collective .260 batting average and a .772 OPS, outpacing Philadelphia’s .236 average and .701 OPS. On the mound, Los Angeles arms have posted a stellar 3.49 overall ERA, effectively limiting damage compared to a Phillies staff that carries a slightly elevated 4.21 ERA. While Philadelphia has the home-field advantage and the market’s favor, the Dodgers’ statistical supremacy across both sides of the diamond makes predicting their 44.5% probability a highly compelling target.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s MLB slate and lock in your predictions? Follow these simple steps to claim your offer and start trading:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is verified, secure, and ready for use. Enter the Promo Code: While completing your registration, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into this specific promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, we’re all set to dive into tonight’s matchups and make our picks with that extra capital!