Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For USA-Belgium World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of today’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matchup between the USA and Belgium, new Polymarket customers can gain an immediate analytical advantage by using our Polymarket promo code WTOP.

This welcome offer delivers a straightforward return on investment: secure a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. By establishing your account now, you secure extra funds to predict the outcomes of today’s USA-Belgium clash, or you can allocate the bonus for any other World Cup match taking place this week throughout this pivotal round of the tournament.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Trading Bonus

Promo Code WTOP Who Qualifies WTOP Bonus New customers, 18+, in an eligible US state Minimum Deposit $20 Event USA vs Belgium – FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Date July 6, 2026 Date Verified July 6, 2026

For those looking to secure a strategic edge ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matchup between the USA and Belgium, this offer provides a highly efficient starting point. Exclusive to new Polymarket customers, the promo code unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus, instantly expanding your capacity to engage with the market for this high-stakes showdown in Seattle.

Unlocking this capital requires a minimal upfront commitment. Once you register, simply execute an initial deposit of at least $20 to successfully trigger the $50 bonus. Please note that this promotion operates with strict eligibility parameters: it is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today For USA vs. Belgium Trades

Outcome Probability (%) USA 39% Draw 28% Belgium 35%

The probabilities outlined above will give you a good idea of what is expected in this matchup as well as the kind of payout you might be able to get. As you can see, the USA is a marginal favorite, so this matchup is viewed as essentially a toss-up. On Sunday, we learned that USA star Folarin Balogun will be taking the pitch tonight, despite his red card from the previous match. The decision came with much controversy, but it plays into the Polymarket probabilities and should be noted before you start making your trades tonight. Regardless of the outcome you are predicting, make sure to monitor how the match progresses. You have the ability to buy and sell your predictions at any moment with Polymarket. As an example, you can predict USA to win tonight. If they jump out to a 2-0 lead at half, you could sell your position at that moment and make out with a profit.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome offer and establishing your position ahead of the USA vs. Belgium match follows a clear, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to set up your account and activate your $50 bonus:

Create Your Account: Register here by supplying standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit proof of identification to authenticate your account and confirm you meet the 18+ age requirement. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP when prompted to attach the offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Finalize the activation by processing a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created Polymarket account.

Once your deposit clears, the $50 sign-up bonus will be credited directly to your balance, arming you with additional funds to forecast the outcome of this thrilling World Cup Round of 16 fixture.