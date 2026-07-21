Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 MLB Bonus for Dodgers-Phillies, All MLB Predictions Today

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up using the Polymarket promo code WTOP to claim a $50 bonus to use on all MLB predictions. This link here gets you started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Saturday

Here are the full details of this welcome offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 21st, 2026

The Polymarket promo code provides an exciting opportunity exclusively for new Polymarket customers. Eligible users who are 18+ and located in a permitted Polymarket state can easily claim a $50 sign-up bonus to boost their prediction portfolio. To unlock this reward, you simply need to complete your registration and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that first deposit clears, the bonus funds will be credited to your account, giving you an immediate head start on your MLB trades.

With the $50 bonus unlocked, we are perfectly positioned to dive right into today’s exciting MLB slate. You can use your newly acquired funds to back the 63-win Los Angeles Dodgers in a heavyweight clash on the road against the 56-win Philadelphia Phillies, or turn your attention to the matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees. No matter which game catches your eye, this welcome offer ensures you step up to the plate with extra capital.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Here is a look at today’s probabilities for each team to win outright:

Matchup Probability LAD @ PHI PHI 55.2% / LAD 44.8% PIT @ NYY NYY 57.3% / PIT 42.7%

When evaluating where the smartest predictions might go, I’m looking closely at the Dodgers (44.8%). They stand out as an incredibly live value against the Phillies (55.2%). Statistically, Los Angeles holds a clear advantage on both sides of the ball. The Dodgers enter this matchup boasting a .260 team batting average and 524 runs scored, compared to Philadelphia’s .237 average and 442 runs. The discrepancy continues on the mound; Los Angeles carries a stout 3.56 team ERA, whereas the Phillies’ pitching staff has struggled to a 4.24 ERA. Given these numbers, taking shares of the Dodgers to win outright at those percentages offers tremendous value, especially after a wild game last night. We’re in this together, and I’m targeting these exact statistical mismatches.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on today’s MLB action? Claiming your welcome offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Download the App: Head over to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Sign Up: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and ready for action. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your offer will be officially activated, leaving you ready to lock in your predictions and chase those higher payouts for today’s slate of games!