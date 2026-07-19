Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Trade Bonus for Spain-Argentina World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP welcome offer here and capitalize on the Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final with a $50 bonus offer.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer we can grab ahead of the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 19th, 2026

Offer Overview

When we’re staring down an international heavyweight clash like Spain versus Argentina, having some bonuses in our pocket changes the whole dynamic. New Polymarket customers can claim this $50 sign-up bonus to use on this highly anticipated FIFA World Cup final, giving first-time players a fantastic spot to get involved without sweating the initial stake.

To unlock that $50 bonus, you must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. After setting up your account, all it takes is a quick initial deposit of at least $20 to activate the funds. Just remember, this specific promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers only, so if you haven’t jumped in yet, now is the time to build that bankroll.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo On Spain vs Argentina Final

New users can apply their bonus funds directly to the primary match winner market for the World Cup final. Because soccer matches can be tied at the end of regulation, this 3-way moneyline market includes three potential outcomes: a Spain win, a draw, and an Argentina win.

Below are the current market prices for the ultimate showdown between Spain and Argentina:

Outcome Probability (%) Spain Win 43% Draw 32% Argentina Win 27%

Coming into today’s match, Spain comes in as the favorite after an impressive defensive showing against France in the semifinal. However, Argentina has shown incredible clutch ability throughout the World Cup, so it could be a thrilling match for all of the marbles today.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to get in on the action with me? Claiming your welcome offer in time for the World Cup Final is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is set up and your bonus funds are activated:

Create an Account: Click here and kick off the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To keep things secure and comply with standard regulations, you must provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—during the sign-up process, make absolutely sure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: To fully activate the offer and lock in that extra capital, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account.

Once these steps are completed and your deposit processes, that $50 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account. Then, we can head straight to the prediction markets and put that bonus to work on this ultimate showdown between Spain and Argentina!