Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Sign-Up Bonus for Late MLB Games Friday Night

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Redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus via this link here to use for tonight’s MLB predictions.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 24th, 2026

New Polymarket customers can leverage this welcome offer to optimize their trading strategy with a $50 sign-up bonus. To activate these bonus funds, simply create an account and make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20. Once funded, your account will be ready to tackle today’s MLB slate, empowering you to back the Cincinnati Reds on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals or predict the outcome between the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers. To qualify for the offer, all users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability CIN @ STL CIN 40.1% / STL 59.9% LAA @ SF LAA 39.5% / SF 60.5%

If you are looking to place a $20 trade on the heaviest favorite on the board, backing the San Francisco Giants at -171 (a 60.5% implied probability) would return a total payout of $31.70, translating to an $11.70 profit if they win. Conversely, if you prefer isolating value with the lowest probability outcome, a $20 prediction on the Los Angeles Angels at +143 (a 39.5% implied probability) yields a total payout of $48.60—a $28.60 profit—should they successfully pull off the upset.

A quick analysis of the underlying metrics for both the Angels and Giants demonstrates exactly why San Francisco holds the analytical edge in this matchup. The Giants possess a clear advantage at the plate, producing a .252 team batting average and a .723 OPS, outpacing the Angels’ .240 average and .702 OPS. These offensive discrepancies are further compounded on the mound. San Francisco brings a more efficient pitching staff into this game, boasting a 4.401 overall ERA and a 1.35 WHIP. Meanwhile, Los Angeles pitchers have struggled slightly more, posting a 4.525 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP on the season. This combination of superior on-base skills and more reliable run prevention makes the Giants a mathematically sound prediction.

How to Activate the Polymarket Code WTOP

If you are ready to evaluate the numbers and enter the market for the July 25 slate—whether you are backing the Cincinnati Reds or taking the San Francisco Giants—claiming this bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these logical steps to get started:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Sign Up: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Use the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when registering to ensure you qualify for the bonus. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, you will be well-equipped to assess the market probabilities and lock in your trades for the Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, or any other matchup showing positive expected value.