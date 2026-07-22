Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Sign-Up Bonus for All MLB Predictions Today

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Sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus via this link here to use on all MLB predictions today.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Wednesday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 22nd, 2026

New Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and located in an eligible state can easily take advantage of this promotional offer. By simply creating a new account and making a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20, users automatically unlock a guaranteed $50 sign-up bonus to use on the trading platform.

This $50 bonus provides immediate flexibility to get involved with today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you are analyzing the high-profile clash between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, or you prefer the National League showdown featuring San Diego and Atlanta, this welcome offer ensures you have extra capital to make your predictions on all the action on the diamond tonight.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability LAD @ PHI LAD 52.2% / PHI 47.8% SD @ ATL SD 48.6% / ATL 51.4%

If you were to trade $20 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-120), a winning prediction would return a profit of $16.67. On the other side of the matchup, backing today’s biggest underdog, the Philadelphia Phillies (+100), with that same $20 would net an even $20.00 profit if they secure the victory.

For traders analyzing the premier matchup between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, the Dodgers look like a formidable favorite on paper. Los Angeles carries a substantial offensive advantage, boasting a .260 team batting average and a .771 OPS, effectively outpacing Philadelphia’s .236 average and .705 OPS. The statistical gap continues on the mound, where the Dodgers’ pitching staff features a stellar 3.535 ERA compared to the Phillies’ 4.220 mark, providing solid justification for the visiting team’s higher win probability.

Meanwhile, traders evaluating the matchup between San Diego and Atlanta should consider current roster dynamics. On July 20, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos openly noted that despite their position atop the NL East, Atlanta is “definitely not a complete team” and “can add in all areas” ahead of the fast-approaching trade deadline. This internal search for starting pitchers or bullpen help underscores potential vulnerabilities that the Padres could exploit today.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. New users can unlock this special opportunity by using the promo code WTOP during sign-up. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Create Your Account: Open the app and register by entering standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to complete the platform’s secure verification process. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the promo code WTOP when prompted during your registration. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, your promotional offer will be active, giving you everything you need to start trading on today’s Major League Baseball matchups.