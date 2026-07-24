Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 MLB Sign-Up Bonus for Yankees-Phillies, Dodgers-Mets, All Games Tonight

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Sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to redeem a $50 bonus to use on an awesome MLB slate of games tonight. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code for MLB, Dodgers-Mets Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 24th, 2026

New Polymarket customers have a fantastic opportunity to claim a $50 sign-up bonus just in time for today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you are looking to predict the showdown between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies or want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers in their matchup against the New York Mets, this offer provides an excellent way to jump into the action.

To unlock the $50 bonus, eligible users simply need to make an initial deposit of at least $20 into their newly created account. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state.

This bonus can also help newcomers learn how prediction markets price baseball outcomes without committing a large bankroll. Before trading, review each market’s rules, confirm liquidity, and consider lineup news, starting pitchers, and weather. Responsible play matters, so set limits and only risk what you are comfortable losing on picks.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability NYY @ PHI NYY 45.2% / PHI 54.8% LAD @ NYM LAD 57.9% / NYM 42.1%

If you are looking to make a $20 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers (holding a 57.9% probability), a winning prediction would return $13.07 in pure profit. Conversely, trading on the board’s heaviest underdog, the New York Mets (at a 42.1% probability), with that same $20 would yield a $25.40 profit if they pull off the upset.

The stats firmly support the Dodgers as heavy road favorites. Los Angeles has been dominant on both sides of the ball, boasting a robust .773 team OPS and a 3.549 ERA. The Mets trail significantly in both categories, managing just a .687 OPS and a 4.232 team ERA.

Meanwhile, the Yankees-Phillies matchup presents a potential edge for market predictions. Despite Philadelphia having a 54.8% probability of winning at home, New York possesses the statistical advantage. The Yankees showcase a sharp 3.385 team ERA compared to the Phillies’ 4.267, while also edging out Philadelphia at the plate with a .735 team OPS to the Phillies’ .705.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to jump into the action, claiming your bonus is simple. Users will need to use the Polymarket promo code WTOP when registering to secure the bonus.

To get started, follow these easy steps:

Download the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device.

to your preferred mobile device. Create and register an account by providing standard personal information.

by providing standard personal information. Provide proof of identification to verify your new account.

to verify your new account. Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process.

during the registration process. Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your account is funded and the promo code is applied, you will be ready to trade on today’s MLB slate!