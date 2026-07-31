Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 MLB Bonus for All Friday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Baseball fans can use the Polymarket promo code WTOP to claim a $20 bonus to use for today’s MLB games, including the Yankees vs. Cubs. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB, Yankees-Cubs Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Nevada and Michigan are not eligible) Date Last Verified July 31st, 2026

Polymarket Offer Overview

For new Polymarket customers looking to make predictions on the upcoming New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs game, the latest promo code unlocks a generous $20 sign-up bonus. To claim this reward, users simply need to create their account and execute an initial trade of at least $10. Once the qualifying trade is processed, the $20 bonus will be automatically credited and ready to use on tonight’s highly anticipated showdown.

Before diving in, there are a few important eligibility requirements to keep in mind. This offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state. Additionally, please note that the Polymarket platform and its promotional offers are not available to individuals located in Michigan or Nevada.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today on Cubs-Yankees

Team Win Probability Chicago Cubs 60.9% New York Yankees 43.1%

When evaluating which team is the better prediction, both clubs enter the game with strong resumes. The Cubs currently hold a 62-47 overall record, giving them a slight statistical edge over the Yankees, who sit at 61-48. While detailed situational trading trends—such as recent win streaks, specific home and away splits, or their exact records when playing as a favorite versus an underdog—are currently unavailable, the Cubs’ overall season performance and home-field advantage give them the edge in implied win probability.

How to Secure the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Taking advantage of this offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the first pitch:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Execute a Trade: Fund your new account and make a first-time trade of at least $10 to fully activate the “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” offer.

Once these steps are completed, you will be ready to explore the markets and make your predictions on today’s MLB action.

Why Use the Bonus for Friday MLB Predictions?

A $20 Polymarket bonus gives new users more flexibility when exploring MLB markets for the first time. Instead of focusing only on the Yankees-Cubs matchup, baseball fans can also compare available markets across the full Friday schedule and look for spots where they have the strongest opinion. That could include a straight game-winner prediction, a market tied to how competitive a matchup may be, or broader baseball outcomes available on the platform.

For Yankees vs. Cubs specifically, the matchup carries extra appeal because both teams are above .500 and remain in the postseason conversation. Chicago’s stronger implied win probability makes the Cubs the market lean, but New York’s record is close enough to keep the game interesting for anyone who expects a tight contest. The bonus can be useful for testing a prediction without relying only on deposited funds.

As always, users should review the market details, pricing, and rules before making any trade. Polymarket markets can move as more users trade, so checking the latest numbers before first pitch is an important part of the process.