DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Red Sox-Dodgers, Friday MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the DraftKings promo code here gives you an easy way to unlock $150 in bonus bets for tonight’s MLB games and more.

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $150 Bonus Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 in bonus bets, Paid Within 14 Days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On July 31st, 2026

New DraftKings customers can elevate their baseball betting strategy with a high-leverage welcome offer. By placing a qualifying real-money wager—spending just $5 on tonight’s MLB action—you unlock the $150 in bonus bets.

Once your bet is placed, your $150 reward will be issued as six separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to distribute your risk across multiple future wagers. Note that these bonus bets are paid within 14 days of your winning bet settling. Once they hit your account, the bonus bets will expire after seven days, making it critical to deploy them systematically within that one-week window.

DraftKings MLB Odds Tonight

Before locking in your wagers, it is essential to analyze the moneyline odds and run totals for tonight’s MLB matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (Over/Under) Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays TB -142 / CWS +118 8.5 (O -102 / U -119) Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves ATL -118 / WSH -102 9.0 (O -114 / U -105) Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers LAD -136 / BOS +113 8.5 (O -103 / U -117)

With a tight slate of games, bettors have prime opportunities to leverage their DraftKings promo in intriguing spots.

The marquee interleague battle of the night features the Boston Red Sox (57-51) visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40). The Dodgers enter as slight home favorites, statistically buoyed by superstar Shohei Ohtani, who brings an elite .931 OPS and 46 home runs into the contest. Boston counters with left-handed starter Ranger Suarez. Suarez has excelled at suppressing hard contact and keeping the ball in the yard, posting a sharp 3.02 ERA across 95.1 innings of work. Factoring in the 8.5-run total, this clash of top-tier Dodgers power against elite Red Sox run prevention is a highly optimal spot.

Another standout game pits the Washington Nationals (55-55) against the Atlanta Braves (64-45). Atlanta relies on slugger Matt Olson—who leads the team with 66 RBIs—to provide run support for starting pitcher Bryce Elder (3.96 ERA). However, the Nationals offer significant value as a live underdog (-101) behind Foster Griffin. Griffin has been dominant all year, carrying a 2.76 ERA and an exceptional 1.032 WHIP over 124 innings. Given the extremely tight moneyline and a 9.0 run total, this divisional clash presents tremendous betting edge on both sides of the diamond.

Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus before the first pitch is a highly efficient process. No manual promo code is required to capture this positive expected value (+EV) opportunity. Follow these clear, systematic steps to get started: