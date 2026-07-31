DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Red Sox-Dodgers, Friday MLB Bonus

Setting up a new account with the DraftKings promo code here gives you an easy way to unlock $150 in bonus bets for tonight’s MLB games and more.
DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $150 Bonus Offer
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Spend $5, Get $150 in bonus bets, Paid Within 14 Days!
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified On
|July 31st, 2026
New DraftKings customers can elevate their baseball betting strategy with a high-leverage welcome offer. By placing a qualifying real-money wager—spending just $5 on tonight’s MLB action—you unlock the $150 in bonus bets.
Once your bet is placed, your $150 reward will be issued as six separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to distribute your risk across multiple future wagers. Note that these bonus bets are paid within 14 days of your winning bet settling. Once they hit your account, the bonus bets will expire after seven days, making it critical to deploy them systematically within that one-week window.
DraftKings MLB Odds Tonight
Before locking in your wagers, it is essential to analyze the moneyline odds and run totals for tonight’s MLB matchups:
|Matchup
|Moneyline Odds
|Total (Over/Under)
|Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
|TB -142 / CWS +118
|8.5 (O -102 / U -119)
|Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
|ATL -118 / WSH -102
|9.0 (O -114 / U -105)
|Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
|LAD -136 / BOS +113
|8.5 (O -103 / U -117)
With a tight slate of games, bettors have prime opportunities to leverage their DraftKings promo in intriguing spots.
The marquee interleague battle of the night features the Boston Red Sox (57-51) visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40). The Dodgers enter as slight home favorites, statistically buoyed by superstar Shohei Ohtani, who brings an elite .931 OPS and 46 home runs into the contest. Boston counters with left-handed starter Ranger Suarez. Suarez has excelled at suppressing hard contact and keeping the ball in the yard, posting a sharp 3.02 ERA across 95.1 innings of work. Factoring in the 8.5-run total, this clash of top-tier Dodgers power against elite Red Sox run prevention is a highly optimal spot.
Another standout game pits the Washington Nationals (55-55) against the Atlanta Braves (64-45). Atlanta relies on slugger Matt Olson—who leads the team with 66 RBIs—to provide run support for starting pitcher Bryce Elder (3.96 ERA). However, the Nationals offer significant value as a live underdog (-101) behind Foster Griffin. Griffin has been dominant all year, carrying a 2.76 ERA and an exceptional 1.032 WHIP over 124 innings. Given the extremely tight moneyline and a 9.0 run total, this divisional clash presents tremendous betting edge on both sides of the diamond.
Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming your welcome bonus before the first pitch is a highly efficient process. No manual promo code is required to capture this positive expected value (+EV) opportunity. Follow these clear, systematic steps to get started:
- Register a New Account: Begin by signing up here for a new DraftKings account. You will need to provide standard personal data to verify your identity, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (such as online banking, a credit/debit card, or PayPal) to activate the offer.
- Place Your Qualifying Wager: Analyze tonight’s MLB markets and spend at least $5 on a real-money wager for your preferred matchup, ensuring the market meets the minimum -500 odds requirement.
- Claim Your Bonus: If your initial $5 bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets (*paid within 14 days), in addition to your standard cash payout.