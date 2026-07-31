BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Scored $1,500 Bonus For MLB Friday Night Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here to unlock a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer in time for tonight’s MLB games and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Details

Before placing your wagers on the July 31 matchups—such as the 55-55 Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the 51-57 Cincinnati Reds, or the 64-44 Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Chicago White Sox—you can take advantage of the latest sportsbook promotions.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On July 31st, 2026 Verified By WTOP

Structuring your initial bankroll correctly is a critical first step for any aspiring sharp. Bettors physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia get a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which yields a flat $150 in bonus bets provided your initial $10 wager cashes.

For registrants in all other participating US states, BetMGM standardizes the promotion with the $1,500 first-bet offer. This creates a high-leverage opportunity to back strong pitching profiles—such as Bryce Elder and the 64-45 Atlanta Braves at Truist Park—or take a calculated position on Foster Griffin and the 55-55 Washington Nationals. If the wager does not grade as a winner, the original stake is returned as bonus bets up to the $1,500 threshold.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

Ready to put your BetMGM bonus to use? Here is a look at the moneyline, runline, and over/under totals for today’s MLB schedule:

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline: Rays -140 / White Sox +115 Runline: Rays -1.5 (+150) / White Sox +1.5 (-185) Total: 8.5 (Over -102 / Under -118)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Moneyline: Pirates -130 / Reds +105 Runline: Pirates -1.5 (+135) / Reds +1.5 (-165) Total: 8 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: Braves -118 / Nationals -102 Runline: Braves +1.5 (-190) / Nationals -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 (Over -120 / Under +100)



Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds In a massive pitching matchup, the Pirates enter as slight road favorites, largely anchored by the high-velocity profile of starter Paul Skenes, who is facing Reds ace Hunter Greene. Generating exceptional swing-and-miss metrics, Skenes carries a 3.66 ERA alongside a staggering 149 strikeouts. Offensive production relies heavily on Bryan Reynolds, who has put up 15 home runs and 61 RBI. Conversely, the Reds present a volatile but high-ceiling offense driven by Elly De La Cruz. Compiling 18 home runs and 20 stolen bases, De La Cruz provides Cincinnati with dynamic run-scoring potential that could disrupt Pittsburgh’s runline efficiency.

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves A tightly priced divisional clash takes place at Truist Park, with the Braves positioned at -118 on the moneyline. The Nationals’ underlying metrics are bolstered by starter Foster Griffin, who has engineered a stellar 2.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 124 innings of workload. Run support flows through CJ Abrams, an elite power-speed threat with 27 home runs and 82 RBI, along with the star power of James Wood. However, Washington must navigate Atlanta’s heavy-hitting lineup, specifically Matt Olson. Entering the matchup with 28 home runs and 66 RBI, Olson is a constant threat to eclipse the standard 9-run game total.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing this expected value requires a precise activation process. Follow these steps to register and fund your account ahead of today’s matchups, whether you are analyzing the Pirates taking on the Reds or the Nationals visiting the Braves: