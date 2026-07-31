Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Trade $25, Get Up to $500 MLB Bonus Friday Night

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to unlock a unique offer: a trading bonus ranging from $15 up to $500, which is unlocked after making $25 in trades on the platform. Click here to get in on the action.

Baseball fans looking to elevate their predictive trading experience can unlock immediate value by using this Kalshi promo ahead of this week’s highly anticipated MLB matchups, including the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let’s take a deeper dive into the deatils of this offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers Up to $500 in Bonuses

Review the details of the introductory offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to a $500 trading bonus (tiered) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On August 1, 2026

The latest Kalshi promo code delivers a straightforward, high-value opportunity exclusively for new Kalshi customers. To activate the offer, users must be at least 18 years old and create an account in any of the 50 states where the platform is available. From there, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to qualify for the promotion. Once you have made $25 in total trades on their prediction markets, your sign-up bonus is officially unlocked and added to your account balance.

Instead of a flat rate, this unique promotion offers a randomized tiered payout structure. Here is how the bonus amounts break down for new players:

70% of players will receive a $15 trading bonus

will receive a $15 trading bonus 24% of players will receive a $35 trading bonus

will receive a $35 trading bonus 5% of players will receive a $75 trading bonus

will receive a $75 trading bonus 0.65% of players will receive a $100 trading bonus

will receive a $100 trading bonus 0.35% of players will receive a $500 trading bonus

Best Saturday MLB Matchups

Matchup Probability NYY @ CHC NYY 53% / CHC 47% BOS @ LAD LAD 50% / BOS 41%

When analyzing the top matchups to find the smartest trades, the underlying statistics reveal distinct advantages. In Los Angeles, the Dodgers bring a vastly superior offense to the plate, boasting a .261 team batting average and a .774 OPS compared to Boston’s .244 average and .708 OPS. Both pitching staffs are incredibly evenly matched, with the Dodgers holding a 3.58 staff ERA while the Red Sox counter with a 3.54 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Yankees enter their matchup as road favorites thanks to a dominant rotation and bullpen. New York owns a collective 3.28 team ERA, providing a clear edge over Chicago’s 4.16 ERA. However, the Cubs have been slightly more effective making contact offensively, hitting .249 as a team compared to the Yankees’ .232 mark.

Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with prediction markets and claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and unlock your bonus before the first pitch of the next MLB slate:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to verify and secure your account. Apply the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi wallet. Start Trading: Make $25 worth of trades on the platform’s available markets.

It is important to note that users do not have to make a single trade worth $25 to fulfill the promotional requirement. You can spread your predictions across multiple events, such as trading on the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres, as long as the sum of your trades totals $25.