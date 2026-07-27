Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for July 27 MLB Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to secure a $20 bonus to use on all MLB predictions Monday. Get started here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP For MLB Bonus Monday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 27th, 2026

Eligible new Polymarket customers can utilize this promotional offer to build their trading portfolio right out of the gate. The $20 bonus is unlocked automatically once you complete a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 into your newly registered account.

Please note that this opportunity is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state. Once the deposit processes, those bonus funds become immediately available to trade on the win percentages for tonight’s MLB action.

Use Polymarket for MLB Predictions Today

Matchup Probability NYY @ CHW NYY 56.8% / CHW 43.2% CHC @ STL CHC 52.2% / STL 47.8%

When evaluating these prediction markets, team statistics construct a clear analytical model for these probabilities. In the NYY @ CHW matchup, New York holds a significant run-prevention advantage. The Yankees boast a collective 3.41 team ERA compared to the White Sox’s 4.10 ERA, giving New York’s pitching staff the clear statistical edge in stifling opposing hitters.

Meanwhile, in the CHC @ STL clash, offensive production dictates the market lean. The Cubs hold a 52.2% implied probability largely due to their superior lineup, carrying a .753 team OPS into the contest. The Cardinals, positioned at a 47.8% win probability, have struggled to match that run-generating efficiency, logging a .697 team OPS on the season. Although St. Louis holds a slight edge on the mound (4.13 ERA vs. Chicago’s 4.23 ERA), the Cubs’ quantifiable ability to consistently generate offense makes them a highly appealing statistical trade on the prediction market.

For new users, the best approach is to treat the $20 bonus as a way to learn how prediction markets move rather than as a guaranteed return. Check the listed probability before placing any trade, compare it with your own read of the matchup, and remember that prices can shift quickly as lineups, pitching news, weather, and market volume change throughout the day. Staying disciplined with position size helps make the promotion useful even if one Monday MLB result breaks against your prediction.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Taking advantage of today’s Polymarket promotion requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. To activate your trading capital, follow these instructions: