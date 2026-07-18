Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Activates $50 Bonus For Dodgers-Yanks, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By creating a new account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, you will be able to quickly unlock $50 in bonuses to trade on Dodgers vs. Yankees and the rest of tonight’s MLB slate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 MLB Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 18th, 2026 by WTOP

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a highly generous welcome offer to add even more excitement to today’s MLB slate. By registering with the latest promo code, eligible new users will receive a $50 sign-up bonus. Whether you are looking to predict the outcome of the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field or want to focus on a massive heavyweight clash out east, this promotion provides excellent value to kick off your MLB predictions.

To successfully unlock the $50 bonus, you simply need to make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account. It goes without saying, but this promotion is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates. Once your $20 deposit is processed, your account will automatically be credited with the bonus funds, giving your bankroll an immediate boost before the first pitch is even thrown.

Polymarket Saturday MLB Probabilities

Matchup Probability PIT @ CLE PIT 51% / CLE 50% SF @ SEA SF 44% / SEA 57%

Matchup Breakdown: Finding the Value

SF @ SEA The Mariners are heavily favored for a reason: their pitching staff. Seattle owns a 3.61 team ERA and a 1.18 WHIP, which should easily keep a struggling Giants offense at bay. Conversely, San Francisco’s pitching has been an issue all season, posting a 4.46 team ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. Beyond the numbers, late-July momentum heavily favors the buyers. The Giants are largely operating in sell-mode heading into the deadline, preparing to move pieces like All-Star representative Luis Arraez, while Seattle is openly looking to leverage its rotation depth for a playoff push.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Unlocking this value is a straightforward process. To get started and take advantage of today’s MLB slate, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. This will include your legal name, birth date, mailing address, email address, phone number and more. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide valid proof of identification to secure your account and verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: To fully activate the offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account.

Once your deposit clears, your bonus will be unlocked, and you’ll be ready to start making your predictions on the diamond. Let’s lock in those $50 in bonuses and make our picks.