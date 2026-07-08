Pirates meet the Braves after O’Hearn’s 3-home run game

Atlanta Braves (52-38, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-45, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (52-38, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-45, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (1-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -122, Braves +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates meet the Atlanta Braves after Ryan O’Hearn hit three home runs against the Braves on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has gone 24-22 at home and 47-45 overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.27 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 25-20 in road games and 52-38 overall. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .413.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Pirates. Esmerlyn Valdez is 16 for 37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 48 extra base hits (24 doubles and 24 home runs). Michael Harris II is 14 for 42 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .311 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (finger), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand)

Braves: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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