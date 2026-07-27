Pirates host the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-51, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (54-52, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-51, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (54-52, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-8, 5.12 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-7, 4.90 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -124, Diamondbacks +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 54-52 overall and 28-26 at home. The Pirates have a 27-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona is 55-51 overall and 24-29 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 home runs, 64 walks and 59 RBIs while hitting .269 for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 16 for 44 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ildemaro Vargas has a .272 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 14 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Gabriel Moreno is 15 for 37 with a home run and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .290 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rafael Flores: 7-Day IL (head), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (lower body), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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