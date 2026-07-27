Cardinals open 4-game series at home against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (59-46, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-52, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (59-46, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-52, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: David Peterson (5-7, 5.97 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (5-7, 5.18 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -117, Cardinals -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to open a four-game series.

St. Louis is 53-52 overall and 27-29 at home. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.12.

Chicago has gone 29-24 in road games and 59-46 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 23 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .286 for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 8 for 41 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with a .290 batting average, and has 19 doubles, six triples, 23 home runs, 53 walks and 60 RBIs. Michael Busch is 15 for 45 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (illness), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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