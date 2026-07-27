Marlins host the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (57-49, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-54, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (57-49, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-54, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.16 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Marlins: Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -179, Marlins +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Miami is 52-54 overall and 31-23 at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .250, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 57-49 overall and 29-22 in road games. The Phillies have a 31-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has a .328 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 27 doubles, six triples and nine home runs. Heriberto Hernandez is 11 for 41 with a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 46 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs). Trea Turner is 13 for 40 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 0-10, .213 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Stubbs: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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