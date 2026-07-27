Mets host the Braves to start 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (62-43, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-62, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (62-43, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-62, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Martin Perez (6-6, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mets: Zach Thornton (1-1, 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -117, Mets -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series.

New York is 22-30 in home games and 44-62 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.20 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Atlanta is 62-43 overall and 30-23 in road games. The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.65.

The teams play Monday for the eighth time this season. The Mets are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 10 for 32 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 17 for 39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .217 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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