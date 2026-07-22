Phillies and Dodgers play, winner secures 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-38, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-46, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-38, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-46, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -120, Phillies -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia has gone 27-24 in home games and 56-46 overall. The Phillies have a 38-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 64-38 record overall and a 33-19 record in road games. The Dodgers are fifth in MLB play with 132 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 10 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 61 RBIs while hitting .248 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 11 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 68 RBIs while hitting .269 for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 11 for 33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Garrett Stubbs: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Banks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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