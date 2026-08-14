Maresca discusses Rodri, Enzo Fernandez as Reijnders prepares to leave Man City in midfield overhaul

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca offered no assurances Friday about the future of Rodri at the…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca offered no assurances Friday about the future of Rodri at the club and said fellow midfielder Tijjani Reijnders was set to leave after just one season.

Rodri was welcomed with what Maresca said was a “big hug” when he returned to City on Friday following an extended break after helping Spain win the World Cup last month and then undergoing minor back surgery.

Asked whether he expected the former Ballon d’Or winner to stay at City amid reported interest from Barcelona, Maresca said “the transfer window is open — we can buy players, we can sell players. Anything can happen.”

One thing is for sure: Rodri will not be playing in Sunday’s Community Shield — the curtain-raiser to the English soccer season between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup — against Arsenal as he follows a rehabilitation program after surgery.

How Maresca overhauls City’s midfield after the departure of stalwart Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid and a possible move for Rodri has been the subject of much speculation.

On whether he would be interested in signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea — where Maresca used to be coach — the Italian said “it’s a player from another club. I don’t think it’s correct to speak about other players.”

Maresca was more open about Reijnders, who failed to establish himself as a regular for City after joining from AC Milan in last year’s offseason.

Widespread reports in the British media say the Netherlands midfielder is on his way to Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah and Maresca said “(The transfer of) Tijjani is not done officially, we’ll see in the next hours.”

Maresca added Reijnders was “already convinced” about leaving City, comparing the situation to goalkeeper James Trafford, who joined Leeds this summer to get more playing opportunities.

“They all work every day, they all do sessions every day, and then at the end of the week, they want to all play a game — when they don’t play, they struggle to understand,” Maresca said.

“I can understand that. After one season, some of them, they want to play a little bit more. So it’s a normal situation.”

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