OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus For Mexico-England World Cup Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up using the OG promo code here, you will be able to activate a no-brainer $10 trading bonus for tonight’s huge Mexico vs. England World Cup match and much more.

With OG, you just have to complete an initial trade of at least $10 to unlock the $10 in bonuses from this offer. This no-brainer reward coincides with a huge day in sports, headlined by the massive Mexico vs. England World Cup Round of 16 showdown.

OG is one of the new and exciting prediction market platforms available. It was launched by Crypto.com just before this year’s Super Bowl. Now is the time to get in on this offer before today’s loaded schedule and as the platform gains traction. Mexico and England play in the Round of 16 tonight in what might be the most anticipated match so far in this World Cup. The winner will move on to play either Brazil or Norway, who face off earlier on today. It is a massive slate of soccer, so fans should get in on the action by signing up before the first kickoff. Users can also capitalize on several other markets on the platform, including for high-profile MLB games like Padres vs. Dodgers and more. No matter what game you are interested, just trade $10 to get $10 in bonuses credited to your account.

OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 World Cup Bonus

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 5th, 2026 by WTOP

With the Mexico vs. England game at the center of attention tonight, now is a good time to go through the probabilities:

England (40%) / Draw (31%) / Mexico (32%)

If you trade on any of these 3-way probabilities, the outcome will be determined at the end of regulation. Users can also look markets specifically relating to which country will advance, whether it be in regulation time, extra time or in penalties. Because OG is a prediction market platform, you can also buy and sell your positions at any point in time. This gives you additional flexibility and the chance to earn profits in ways that traditional betting markets do not provide.

Anytime Goal Scorer Markets With OG

Some users might be interested in looking beyond the simple game outcomes. OG also allows you to predict specific players to find the back of the net, whether it be a star like Harry Kane or an unsung hero:

Harry Kane +150

Ivan Toney +163

Julian Quinones +222

Raul Jimenez +233

Ollie Watkins 233

Santiago Gimenez +300

Gilberto Mora +354

Jude Bellingham +400

Cesar Huerta +400

Marcus Rashford +400

The best part is that this welcome offer is universally applicable across the platform. So, a trade of $10 or more on any of these anytime goal scorer markets will trigger your $10 bonus reward.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code Offer

Create your new profile by clicking here and going through the registration process. You will not have to input a specific code, but you will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number and more. After you have created your account, just make a deposit with a secure payment method. This will enable you to trade $10 on Mexico vs. England or any other game to redeem your $10 in bonuses.