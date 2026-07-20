OG Promo Code: Get $10 Dodgers-Phillies, Pirates-Yankees MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register using the OG promo code here, you can unlock $10 in bonuses when you trade $10 on any MLB game tonight.

Whether you are looking at high profile matchups like Dodgers vs. Phillies and Pirates vs. Yankees, or pivoting to other matchups on the slate, all you have to do is trade $10 on any game.

The urgency is picking up in Major League Baseball, as teams are looking to make a push ahead of the looming trade deadline. Now is a perfect time for baseball fans to take advantage of this welcome offer, as it allows them to get off to a fast start with one of the new and exciting prediction market platforms. The Dodgers and Phillies will meet tonight in what could be a playoff preview. The Phillies have the pitching advantage with Cristopher Sanchez facing Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers. Another option is the Pirates vs. Yankees game. Pittsburgh has one of the best offenses in MLB, and they will look to capitalize on facing New York while they are without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and some other key contributors. As playoff races heat up across MLB, sign up now and activate your $10 bonus offer with OG.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trading Bonus

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 20th by WTOP

Let’s go through how you might want to activate this offer by using the Dodgers vs. Phillies game. As an example, we will say you are a big Phillies fan and think they will win the first game of the series on the back of a strong performance by Sanchez. You will have to navigate to the Dodgers vs. Phillies game on OG’s platform. You can simply trade $10 on the Phillies to win, and this will automatically release your $10 in bonuses to your account. You can also predict something like the under or pivot to a prop market to activate your welcome offer with OG.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Home Run Markets With OG

New users might want to take a shot at predicting a player to hit a home run tonight. These are the top options for Dodgers vs. Phillies, but you can find these markets for any other game on the schedule, too:

Kyle Schwarber +212

Bryce Harper +376

Brandon March +376

Andy Pages +400

Gabriel Rincones Jr. +400

Bryson Stott +426

Shohei Ohtani +455

JT Realmuto +455

Teoscar Hernandez +455

Alec Bohm +455

As we mentioned before, trading $10 on any of these markets will also activate your welcome offer from OG. Signing up now will give you a wide variety of options for you to consider.

OG Promo Code: Sign Up For $10 Bonus

To get in on this offer, you should go through the steps below before first pitch tonight: