OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus For Paraguay-France, World Cup, MLB July 4th Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a huge Paraguay vs. France World Cup match to go alongside a huge MLB slate, now is the time to click here and secure $10 in bonuses with the OG promo code offer.

This offer is super easy to use. All you have to do is execute a simple $10 trade on any prediction market available on the platform. Once you hit submit on that trade, you will receive your $10 in bonuses to use on any other markets of interest.

The Paraguay vs. France game will be the at the center of attention tonight. France is viewed as a juggernaut, and Paraguay is looking to pull of a massive upset. No matter what side you are backing tonight, you will have an easy route to securing your $10 in bonuses. Additionally, a loaded MLB schedule gives you an opportunity to either secure your bonuses or put them to use. We have a high-profile matchup in the NL West with the Padres taking on the Dodgers, among several other options. OG is a prediction market exchange that is powered by Crypto.com, and it was launched just before this year’s Super Bowl. Getting in on this offer now is a great way to get off to a fast start on the platform as it continues to gain traction.

OG Promo Code: Secure $10 In Trading Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 4th, 2026 by WTOP

To help you identify what trade you want to make to activate your offer, let’s go through some of the prominent prediction markets available for tonight’s Paraguay vs. France match:

Probabilities: France 84% Tie 13% Paraguay 5%

Spread: Paraguay +1.5 (+143) France -1.5 (-157)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-150) Under 2.5 (+143)



No matter what market is most appealing to you, a $10 trade will instantly unlock your $10 in bonuses. For example, maybe you believe it will be a high-scoring game. In that case, you can trade $10 on the over 2.5 at -150 odds. When you hit submit, you will have your $10 in bonuses to allocate to other predictions.

Goal Scorer Markets For Paraguay-France

Whether you are predicting Kylian Mbappe to find the back of the net and continue a push for the Golden Boot, or looking to predict other key players to score, OG has you covered with these goal scorer markets:

Kylian Mbappe -195

Michael Olise +170

Rayan Cherki +233

Desire Doue +300

Adrien Rabiot +400

Alex Arce +400

Isidro Pitta +614

Lucas Digne +614

Gabrial Avalos +614

Antonio Sanabria +614

Again, any of these markets are eligible for this promotion. Keep in mind that you have the ability to buy and sell your predictions at any moment, too. Keeping an eye on the game and how the market develops will help inform your decisions.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code Welcome Offer

To capitalize on this offer, just click here and go through the registration process. You will be asked to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email and more. From there, complete your initial deposit using a secure payment method, like a debit card. This will enable you to hit submit on that initial $10 trade, which will unlock your $10 in bonuses, no matter what event you are predicting.