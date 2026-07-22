OG Promo Code Claims $10 Bonus For Pirates-Yanks, MLB Wednesday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the OG promo code here and secure $10 in bonuses when you trade $10 on any MLB game today.

This offer from OG is incredibly simple to use, as you just need to trade $10 on any market on the platform to secure your $10 in bonuses. With a loaded MLB slate today, including games like Pirates vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Phillies, you have countless opportunities to put your offer to use.

With this offer, you can get off to a fast start with one of the newer prediction market platforms out there. OG is powered by Crypto.com, and starting your account now allows you to build up your bankroll as the app continues to gain traction in the industry. We have already mentioned the Pirates vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Phillies games. Whether you are trading on the second game of the doubleheader in the Bronx, or looking to the heavyweight battle in Philadelphia, you can easily ulnlock your welcome offer by trading $10 on either game. You can also look to other matchups across the schedule. The red-hot Red Sox are also playing their second game of their doubleheader with the Orioles tonight. Sign up now to maximize your options and submit your $10 trade to unlock your $10 in bonuses with OG.

OG Promo Code: $10 MLB Bonus

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 22nd, 2026

To walk you through activating this welcome offer, let’s go use the Pirates vs. Yankees matchup. For example, maybe you are a big Yankees fan and think they will get a win tonight with Max Fried making his first start since returning from an elbow injury. After you have signed up and deposited to your account, navigate to the Pittsburgh vs. New York game within the baseball category on OG. Then, submit a $10 trade on New York (or any other market) to win the game. Once you do that, you will have your $10 in bonus funds to use across the platform.

Home Run Markets With OG

Perhaps you are looking for a more niche market to activate this offer with. You are in luck, as trading $10 on something like a player to hit a home run will also work. These are some of the top options for tonight’s Pirates vs. Yankees game:

Ben Rice +257

Jazz Chisholm Jr. +334

Esmerlyn Valdez +376

Brandon Lowe +376

Cody Bellinger +426

Ryan McMahon +400

Jasson Dominguez +426

Marcell Ozuna +488

Bryan Reynolds +566

Ryan O’Hearn +669

Make sure you get a full look at the markets for the game you are interested in tonight. Whether you are predicting a home run, strikeouts or several other outcomes, the OG welcome offer is perfect for you to get off to a fast start.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Start up your new account by going through the steps outlined below: