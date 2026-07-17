OG Promo Code Activates $10 Bonus For Dodgers-Yankees, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the OG promo code welcome offer here to unlock a $10 bonus in time for tonight’s loaded MLB slate, including matchups like Dodgers vs. Yankees.

When you start up your new account, you will have to examine the prediction markets available on the platform and then trade $10 to get your $10 in bonuses. The result of your initial $10 trade does not matter, and you will receive the bonuses no matter the outcome.

This is a very friendly offer for new users that will jumpstart their accounts with one of the more exciting prediction market platforms available. Whether you are looking at MLB games or pivoting to The Open, you will easily be able to activate this offer. We already mentioned Dodgers vs. Yankees tonight, which will get a ton of attention. However, you can make trades on any game on the schedule to activate this offer. Matchups like White Sox vs. Blue Jays, Marlins vs. Brewers and more create plenty of intrigue. Additionally, The Open is ongoing and will continue this weekend. You can trade $10 on any market for these events to activate your offer. Sign up now to maximize your choices for these high profile events.

OG Promo Code For MLB Friday Night Games

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 17, 2026

To take you through how this offer works, let’s use the Dodgers vs. Yankees game tonight. If you want to activate your offer by trading on this game, just figure out which side you want to back. For this example, let’s say you think the Yankees will get a win tonight because the Dodgers will send the struggling Roki Sasaki to the mound. All you have to do is trade $10 on that outcome. Once you hit submit on that trade, you will unlock your $10 in bonuses from this offer. This process works the same for if you are interested in another MLB matchup, The Open, or any other market available on the platform.

World Series Futures With OG

With the second half of the MLB season starting up and the trade deadline looming, now might be a good time to take a look at futures for World Series champions. These are some of the top contenders:

Los Angeles Dodgers +194

New York Yankees +525

Milwaukee Brewers +900

Atlanta Braves +1150

Seattle Mariners +1150

Philadelphia Phillies +1150

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1328

Chicago Cubs +1900

Texas Rangers +1900

Cleveland Guardians +2400

These markets are also eligible when you are looking to activate this welcome offer. Keep in mind that you can buy and sell your positions at any point, so you will be able to monitor how these markets change as we get closer to October.

OG Promo Code: Sign Up For $10 Bonus

To get in on this offer, complete the steps outlined below: