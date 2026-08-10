Splash Promo Code WTOP Gets Up To $500 DFS Bonus For Phillies-Cardinals, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the Splash promo code WTOP here and secure up to $500 in DFS bonuses when you use the 50% deposit match before first pitch of tonight’s MLB games.

Splash Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Bonuses

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 Terms and Conditions Of age in eligible US state Information Confirmed On August 10th, 2026

When you register, your account will instantly receive a 50% deposit match, capped at a maximum of $500 in bonus funds. This influx of capital provides the perfect foundation to target high-value player props on the upcoming MLB slate, whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-48) at home against the Kansas City Royals or focus on the underlying pitching metrics between the Phillies’ Andrew Painter and the Cardinals’ Hunter Dobbins at Busch Stadium.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Splash customers who meet the platform’s eligibility requirements. To qualify, users must be physically located in a participating state and satisfy the legal age limits: 18+ in most eligible states, 19+ for players in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ for those residing in AZ, LA, MA, and VA.

Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your Splash bonus to work tonight, the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium presents several compelling player props. Below is a breakdown of the hit and strikeout props for some of the most notable stars taking the field, allowing you to build your entries around hard data.

Bryce Harper over/under 0.5 hits

Ivan Herrera over/under 0.5 hits

Hunter Dobbins over/under 3.5 strikeouts

Andrew Painter over/under 3.5 strikeouts

For the Phillies, the recent performance data points heavily toward the Over on several hit props. Bryce Harper enters tonight’s contest hitting .255 on the season and is riding a highly efficient hot streak at the plate. Harper has eclipsed the 0.5 hits mark in 11 of his last 14 games—a 79% cover rate. Furthermore, he has cleared this threshold in eight consecutive road games, averaging 1.25 hits per game in that span. This trend establishes the Over on his 0.5 hits prop as a strong statistical play.

On the Cardinals’ side of the diamond, Ivan Herrera has proven to be a consistent force. Herrera is batting .250 for the year. His home splits are equally dominant, as he has secured at least one hit in eight of his last nine games at Busch Stadium (an 89% cover rate).

Looking at the starting pitchers, both Andrew Painter and Hunter Dobbins are dealing with a strikeout prop line set at 3.5. Painter enters the game generating 7.338 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), while Dobbins holds a comparable 7.615 K/9 rate. These metrics indicate that both lines are risky propositions.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Sign-Up Process

Claiming your bonus and getting started on Splash is a straightforward, logical process. To activate the welcome offer and secure your supplementary bankroll, simply follow the steps below:

Create an Account: Begin by registering a new account here on the Splash platform. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Fund Your Account: Make a deposit to get up to $500 in bonuses with the 50% deposit match.

Keep in mind that you do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to qualify for the promotion; that is simply the maximum amount Splash will match at the 50% rate. Regardless of the amount you choose to fund your account with, utilizing this promo code provides an immediate boost to your balance, giving you the resources you need to execute your MLB strategies tonight.