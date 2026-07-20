Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins For Monday MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the Novig promo code WTOP50 here to secure $50 coins for tonight’s MLB games after you spend $25 on the app.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Overview

Take a look at the core details of this welcome offer below to get started for tonight’s MLB slate:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On July 20 by WTOP

The latest Novig promo code unlocks a high-value welcome offer strictly for new Novig users. By simply making a $25 purchase within the app, eligible newcomers automatically receive $50 in Novig coins. This structure provides a straightforward, low-risk way to build your balance and begin making sports predictions.

Your $50 bonus is highly versatile. You can apply your Novig coins to back either team in tonight’s marquee clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies and more within the free portion of the app.

Novig MLB Monday Preview

Looking to put your promo to work? Here are the latest odds for today’s slate of games:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) LAD @ PHI LAD +125 / PHI -127 8.5 (O -102 / U -102) SD @ ATL SD +122 / ATL -125 9.5 (O +113 / U -115) DET @ CHC DET +104 / CHC -108 11.5 (O +113 / U -117)

A logical way to utilize your Novig promo today is by targeting the Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline. Cristopher Sánchez takes the mound for Philadelphia, anchoring a dominant starting staff that strikes out an elite 9.88 batters per nine innings. They face Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan and a Los Angeles offense hitting .260 with a robust .772 OPS. However, Philadelphia’s home-field pitching edge provides a strong statistical advantage that is tough to pass up.

Another data-backed look is the Over 11.5 in the Tigers vs. Cubs matchup. Detroit sends starter Jack Flaherty (4.48 ERA) to the bump against Chicago’s Jameson Taillon (5.19 ERA). As both teams send starters with inflated ERAs to the mound and weather being conducive to run scoring at Wrigley Field tonight, the over could be a good choice even with an inflated total of 11.5.

Finally, consider the Atlanta Braves Moneyline at home against the San Diego Padres. Bryce Elder gets the nod for Atlanta, supported by a pitching unit holding opponents to a measly .229 batting average. Matched up against Padres starter JP Sears, Atlanta’s offense—boasting a .418 slugging percentage and .734 OPS—aligns perfectly to secure the home victory against a Padres team that is looking to stay in the playoff picture.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Today

Claiming this offer is an efficient, step-by-step process. Follow these straightforward instructions to activate your promotion: