Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Trades This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Novig promo code WTOP50 here, then spend $5 on the app for MLB or World Cup matchups to get $50 in coins credited to your account.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 For MLB, World Cup Action

Before you finalize your predictions for tonight’s matchups, review the core details of the exclusive welcome offer below:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified July 7th, 2026

Securing this baseline value requires minimal initial capital. By executing a qualifying $5 purchase on the app, you automatically trigger a return of $50 in Novig coins. This exclusive welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Novig users, creating a straightforward pathway to build your balance from the start.

Whether you are analyzing matchups for the next World Cup game or locking in predictions for tonight’s MLB slate, these bonus coins grant you the immediate firepower needed to target the upcoming sports schedule. You can deploy your $50 in bonus coins on any of the evening’s premium contests—including the 50-40 New York Yankees battling the 52-36 Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field—ensuring your portfolio is well-funded for the night ahead.

Novig MLB Tuesday Markets

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) BOS @ CHW BOS -117 / CHW +115 8.5 (O +104 / U -106) NYY @ TB NYY +113 / TB -115 7.5 (O -115 / U +111) ATL @ PIT ATL +144 / PIT -147 8.5 (O +113 / U -117)

Analyzing today’s MLB board reveals several high-probability angles where you can leverage your Novig coins.

The focal point of the night is the marquee pitching matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh sits as a heavy -147 home favorite with Paul Skenes taking the mound. The underlying metrics support this line, as Skenes has posted a 3.62 ERA. Backing Skenes and the Pirates on the moneyline offers a mathematically sound choice.

The Under (7.5) in the Yankees-Rays clash presents a statistically actionable edge. Yankees starter Will Warren enters with a solid 3.73 ERA. Tampa Bay counters with Ian Seymour. With both pitching staffs demonstrating a consistent ability to generate swings and misses while limiting early run production, a low-scoring environment is highly probable.

Conversely, the total in the Red Sox vs. White Sox matchup points toward run production. Boston’s Payton Tolle brings a 3.39 ERA to the contest, while Chicago’s Noah Schultz has a 5.86 ERA this season. Targeting the over 8.5 runs provides a strong data-driven opportunity for users.

Expand Your Board: Today’s World Cup Matches

Beyond the baseball diamond, bettors can also diversify their portfolios by looking at today’s World Cup soccer slate. For those interested in global fixtures, your Novig coins can be utilized to project outcomes on today’s World Cup matches. The current schedule features a compelling matchup between Argentina and Egypt, alongside a clash between Switzerland and Colombia. Leveraging your welcome bonus on these high-profile contests offers another strategic avenue to maximize your initial $5 purchase.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins

Gaining an edge starts with securing your promotional capital. Follow these steps to claim your Novig bonus before the first pitch or kickoff tonight:

Create Your Account: Register as a new user here by supplying standard personal credentials (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure compliance with safe and secure betting regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the Novig promo code WTOP50 to formally lock in your exclusive bonus. Fund Your Wallet: Complete your initial, first-time deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment gateways. Place Your Bet: Spend a minimum of $5 within the app. You can deploy this initial capital on any of tonight’s MLB games—whether you want to back Paul Skenes and the Pirates, or play the totals in the Red Sox-White Sox or Yankees-Rays matchups.

Once your $5 purchase is officially logged, the $50 in promotional Novig coins will be credited to your new account, ready to be utilized across the sports schedule.