Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Spain-Belgium World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal clash between Spain and Belgium, new players can spend $5 to get $50 in Novig Coins using Novig promo code WTOP50. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether you are backing Spain or Belgium to advance to the semifinals, this exclusive welcome bonus can be used for this matchup as well as any other World Cup prediction markets happening this week. This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on everything from the World Cup and MLB to tennis and golf.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 10, 2026

New Novig customers looking to participate in the World Cup prediction markets can take advantage of an exclusive offer ahead of the highly anticipated quarterfinal matchup between Spain and Belgium. To claim this bonus, users must create a new account and spend a minimum of $5 on the platform.

Once the initial $5 is spent, the $50 in Novig Coins will be instantly unlocked and credited to your account. This provides additional Novig Coins to use as Spain and Belgium battle for a spot in the next round. Please note that this promotion is strictly available to new Novig customers only, and all users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Novig state.

How to Make Predictions on Spain vs. Belgium

Soccer fans can go all in on this standalone matchup on Friday. Spain and Belgium are two of the top European teams year in and year out. With that said, Spain is the significant favorite entering this matchup. That shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the fact that Spain has yet to concede a goal in the World Cup.

Outcome Regular Time 3-Way Moneyline Spain -156 Draw +317 Belgium +488

The winner of this match will face France in the semifinal. We also recommend looking ahead to Saturday’s doubleheader that features Norway-England and Argentina-Switzerland. There is no shortage of options for soccer fans this weekend.

Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Spain vs Belgium World Cup clash is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your $50 in Novig Coins, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To maintain a secure platform, you will need to provide proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 when prompted. Spend $5: Complete the activation by spending at least $5 in the prediction markets using your new Novig account.

Once your initial $5 requirement is met, the $50 in Novig Coins will be automatically credited to your account, ready to be used on the various World Cup markets available for the quarterfinal matchup between Spain and Belgium.