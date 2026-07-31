Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Red Sox-Dodgers, MLB Games Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN delivers a $1,000 bonus for all new users to secure in time for the MLB slate today. Sign up here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before placing your first wager on the Boston Red Sox or Los Angeles Dodgers, it is critical to understand the operational mechanics of this promotion. Structured to reward consistent, daily betting over a 10-day window, this offer requires disciplined bankroll management to extract maximum value.

Here is a breakdown of how the offer functions, along with key terms and conditions:

The Offer Structure: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. The promotion matches your first qualifying wager of the day, up to $100 in FanCash, for 10 consecutive days.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. The promotion matches your first qualifying wager of the day, up to $100 in FanCash, for 10 consecutive days. Eligibility & Location: Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Getting Started: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Placing Your Bets: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a qualifying wager within the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a qualifying wager within the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily sign-up promotion match.

Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily sign-up promotion match. Using FanCash: Matched FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or withdrawn.

Matched FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or withdrawn. Winnings Calculation: Payouts are calculated based strictly on the cash portion of your wager. FanCash stakes are excluded from the final return.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Action

Whether you project the Boston Red Sox as a high-value road underdog or are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers to execute as home favorites, leveraging the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is an optimal way to build your MLB betting portfolio.

Below is a quick reference guide outlining the current sign-up bonus parameters:

Promotion Details Offer Specifics Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and physically present in participating states Date Last Verified July 31st, 2026

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

The Boston Red Sox (57-51) are slated to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40) on July 31, 2026, with first pitch scheduled for 10:10 PM ET. While specific divisional playoff standings for this exact date are unavailable, the overall win-loss records indicate a matchup with heavy postseason implications, pitting a solid Red Sox roster against a dominant Dodgers squad.

Bet Type Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers Spread -1.5 (+159) +1.5 (-193) Moneyline +104 -124 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-121) Under 8.5 (+100)

While specific situational trends—such as return on investment (ROI) as underdogs or favorites—are pending, the foundational offensive metrics illustrate exactly why this game projects an 8.5-run total. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani continues to profile as an elite offensive engine, generating a .289 batting average alongside 23 home runs and 65 RBIs. Freddie Freeman raises the lineup’s floor significantly, hitting an impressive .301 for the home team.

Conversely, the Boston Red Sox lineup anchors its production heavily on Willson Contreras. Statistically, Contreras perfectly mirrors Ohtani’s power output with a .289 batting average and 23 home runs, while edging him out slightly with a team-leading 67 RBIs. This concentration of high-slugging metrics on both sides provides a logical data point for bettors considering the Over 8.5 (-121) or targeting specific player prop markets.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Setting up your account in time for the 10:10 PM ET first pitch between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers is a straightforward, logical process. To secure your bonus, follow these steps: