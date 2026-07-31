Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers: Claim $150 Bonus for July 31 MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can capitalize on the current bet365 bonus code offer to unlock a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. Click here to get in on the action.

Friday features matchups like the Washington Nationals visiting the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will receive a regional variation: a “Bet $10, Get $365” offer, alongside 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino.

How to Use This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer on Friday MLB

Below is an overview of the current promotional offers available when you sign up.

Bet365 Promo Code XXX365 (No code required to activate) New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonuses Last Verified On July 31, 2026

New bet365 users can take advantage of a highly flexible sign-up offer. In the majority of states, you can wager just $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. For example, if you place a $10 wager on the upcoming clash between the 55-55 Minnesota Twins and the 53-57 Seattle Mariners, perhaps backing probable pitchers Zebby Matthews or Bryce Miller, you will trigger the reward.

To qualify, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must carry minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify.

Once the bonus bets are added to your account balance, they will expire in seven days, giving you a full week to use them on more MLB action. Remember that regional variations apply: bettors in MI, NJ, and PA automatically receive the expanded “Bet $10, Get $365” offer plus 50 casino spins upon making their qualifying wager.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

If you are gearing up for the upcoming slate of games, bet365 has a wide array of markets available. Here is a look at the current moneyline, runline, and total odds for the prominent matchups:

Game Moneyline Runline Total Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves WAS -104 / ATL -127 WAS +1.5 (-222) / ATL -1.5 (+165) O/U 9 (O -122 / U -110) Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers BOS +101 / LAD -132 BOS +1.5 (-217) / LAD -1.5 (+160) O/U 8.5 (O -127 / U -104) Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners MIN +140 / SEA -185 MIN +1.5 (-161) / SEA -1.5 (+120) O/U 8 (O -104 / U -127)

The most intriguing matchup on the board features the 57-51 Boston Red Sox clashing with the 69-40 Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers enter as home favorites (-132), largely fueled by their dominant lineup. Shohei Ohtani has been a force at the plate, slashing .289 with 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .931 OPS. Fellow superstar Freddie Freeman provides excellent lineup protection, hitting .301 with 15 homers and an .864 OPS. The pitching matchup is equally compelling, featuring Boston’s Ranger Suarez (3.02 ERA and 133 strikeouts over 95.1 innings) against Los Angeles’ Edgardo Henriquez (2.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 42 innings).

Meanwhile, the 55-55 Washington Nationals visit the 64-45 Atlanta Braves. Washington’s offense boasts significant power, led by James Wood (30 HR, 72 RBI, .950 OPS) and CJ Abrams (27 HR, 82 RBI, .289 AVG). They will try to keep pace with an Atlanta lineup anchored by Matt Olson, who brings 28 home runs, 66 RBIs, and an .858 OPS into the contest.

Bet365 Bonus Code Offers Multiple Sign-Up Options

Ready to jump into the action? Activating your bet365 bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus bets ahead of upcoming matchups, such as the Washington Nationals taking on the Atlanta Braves, or the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Register an Account: Create a new bet365 account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. There is no need for a promo code to unlock either offer. Claim the Offer: After creating a new account, navigate to your account menu to officially claim your preferred promotional offer (the $150 bonus or the Safety Net). Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Find a market that catches your eye, perhaps backing Edgardo Henriquez and the Dodgers or Bryce Elder and the Braves, and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 to activate the offer.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account balance, ready to be used on any available MLB markets.