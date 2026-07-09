Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for France-Morocco, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Novig promo code WTOP50 welcome offer here, then get $50 coins when you spend $5 on France vs. Morocco and more.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 For The World Cup

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified July 9th, 2026

The Novig promo code unlocks a mathematically sound starting point exclusively for new users exploring the platform. By registering a first-time account and executing a minimal $5 purchase, new players are automatically credited with $50 in Novig coins to use within the free portion of the app. From an analytical perspective, this provides immediate leverage to back your preferred teams and player props without requiring significant initial capital.

This welcome offer aligns perfectly with the upcoming tactical showdown between France and Morocco. Once your new account is verified and the initial purchase is processed, you can instantly allocate your newly acquired Novig coins toward this global fixture or keep them in reserve for other matchups.

Use Your Novig Promo On France vs. Morocco

Team Home Draw Away France vs. Morocco -156 +300 +590

With France arriving as the analytical favorites, this matchup presents an optimal environment to utilize your Novig promo. France is currently positioned at -156 on the moneyline, while Morocco profiles as a live underdog at +590.

When evaluating the board for expected value (EV), backing France to cover the -1.5 goal line presents a compelling narrative based on attacking metrics. France’s offensive front generates high-danger scoring chances at an elite rate, relying on superior pace and shot-creating actions to overwhelm defensive blocks.

Conversely, Morocco enters the fixture relying on a rigid, highly disciplined defensive structure. To stay within the +1.5 spread, the underdogs must rely on their exceptional defensive shape and efficient transition counter-attacks to contain France’s aggressive frontline. No matter what market you are interested in, you will easily be able to use any to unlock your $50 coins, or put them to use within the app’s free mode to test out your strategies.

Steps To Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Getting started with Novig ahead of the opening whistle between France and Morocco requires a specific, sequential process. To secure the optimal return on your registration, you must use the promo code WTOP50.

Follow these exact steps to claim and activate your offer:

Create an Account: Register your new profile here by inputting standard personal information to establish your user identity. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to satisfy regulatory requirements and secure the account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the precise promo code WTOP50 during the registration flow to link the offer to your profile. Fund Your Account: Execute your initial first-time deposit into the newly established Novig wallet. Place Your Bets: Complete a minimum purchase of $5 within the application to trigger the full release of your Novig coins.

Following these steps ensures your account is fully leveraged, granting you the capital to back your preferred World Cup markets and prop markets.