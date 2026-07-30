Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus Coins For Nats-Braves, MLB Thursday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Novig promo code WTOP50 here to unlock $50 coins in time for the first pitch of tonight’s exciting MLB slate.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Secure $50 Coins

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer available for today’s action:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified July 30, 2026

Let’s talk strategy so we know exactly what we’re working with. By using our exclusive Novig promo code, eligible new Novig users can get $50 in Novig coins simply by making a $25 spend on the platform. It is a straightforward promotion that gives us an immediate return to use across the upcoming sports schedule within the app’s free mode.

Once your account is funded, you can immediately fire away on that highly anticipated Mariners vs. Dodgers clash at Dodger Stadium. Whether you like to key in on heavy favorites or build exotic parlays with underdog value, this welcome offer ensures we are fully equipped for the first pitch.

Novig MLB Thursday Markets

Ready to put that Novig MLB promo to work? Let’s look at the markets for today’s top matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) SEA @ LAD SEA +138 / LAD -141 8.5 (Over -111 / Under +108) WSH @ ATL WSH +138 / ATL -141 9.5 (Over -115 / Under +108) PIT @ CIN PIT -111 / CIN +108 9.5 (Over -106 / Under +104)

Today’s Matchup Highlights

Los Angeles Dodgers ML I’m locking in the Los Angeles Dodgers on the moneyline. They are heavily favored at home for good reason. L.A. is sending Roki Sasaki to the mound. On the flip side, Bryan Woo (#22) takes the bump for the Mariners, a team struggling to find consistency with a .230 team batting average. The Dodgers counter with a robust .262 average.

Nationals vs. Braves: Over 9.5 If we’re talking totals, the over in Atlanta is screaming my name. The Nationals are handing the ball to Jake Irvin (#27), but their pitching staff as a whole has been getting shelled, lugging around a 4.76 team ERA. Grant Holmes (#66) gets the start for Atlanta, and both of these lineups pack a serious punch. Washington has tallied 159 home runs this season, and Atlanta has knocked 141 out of the park. Expect a slugfest—take the Over.

Pittsburgh Pirates ML We’ve got a tight matchup in Cincinnati, but I see some real road-favorite value with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yohan Ramírez (#49) leads the Pirates against Reds starter Rhett Lowder (#25). The edge here is entirely at the plate: Pittsburgh is hitting a collective .260, giving them a distinct advantage over a Cincinnati lineup hitting a sluggish .229 on the year.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Unlocking your bonus for today’s MLB slate and checking out all available Novig app features is a quick and straightforward process. Let’s get you set up so we can start chasing those payouts together: